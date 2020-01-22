Oh Properties LLC, 2925 N. Belt Highway, interior remodel, Ken Friedhoff LLC, $170,460.
BMA North Village LLC and Cole PC St. Joseph, MO, LLC, 5201 N. Belt Highway, tenant remodel, SM Wilson & Co., $952,154.
RPJO LLC, 513 Francis St., upper-floor bar buildout, no contractor listed, $16,000.
Steven Craig c/o Craig Realty Group, 1112 N. 26th St., parking lot expansion, E. L. Crawford Construction Inc., $150,000.
American Family Mutual Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave., tenant and security improvements, Lawhon Construction Co., $289,772.
Nathan and Christina Landes, 4803 S. Cove Drive, interior fire damage repair, Dillon Co., $550,000.
Nathan and Christina Landes, 4803 S. Cove Drive, reroof fire-damaged home, Dillon Co., $210,000.