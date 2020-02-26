Mosaic Home Health office and call center, 5506 Corporate Drive, tenant finish/improvements, Action Electric Corp., $150,000.
Jimmie Dean and Dana Joann Black, 3520 Lafayette St., new 26-by-48-foot garage, Generational Buildings LLC, $33,579.
Valley Homes LLC, 2205 Locust St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Derrick Richardson, 2206 S. 16th St., interior remodel, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Trevor Toratti, 2607 Mitchell Ave., reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $9,000.
Betty Whittaker, 2308 Shamrock Lane, reroof house, Hal Myers Construction, $4,200.
Jerry Jay and Holly Flinn, 1301 Frederick Ave., install metal roof, Northwest Metal Roofing & Construction LLC, $2,950.
Harold and Ellen Deshon, 3901 Remington Court, reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Patricia A. and Robert S. McCammon, 812 S. 10th St., reroof business — Midwest Mobile Radio Service Inc., Hausman Metal Works, $48,350.