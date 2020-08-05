City of St. Joseph, 900 Lower Lake Road, two 40x56-foot storage tanks, M&W Contractors Inc., $910,000.
City of St. Joseph, 3010 Duncan St., new shelter, no contractor listed, $300,000.
Pony Express Historical Association, 1202 Penn St., storm damage, EL Crawford Construction Inc., $100,000.
Timothy and Jori Peters, 1124 N. 19th St., roof mount solar panels, That Solar Company LLC, $12,544.
Jerry and Viola Mathews, 5012 Mulberry Terrace, turning 12x13-foot deck into sunroom, REA Contracting Services LLC, $11,000.
Kimberly and Scott Hawkins, 1508 S. 24th St., reroofing, Ward Roofing LLC, $8,000.
Jennifer Jester, 1725 Eighth Ave., reroofing, Ward Roofing LLC, $7,400.
Housing Authority of St. Joseph, 1101 Henry St., reroof house, B&K Roofing, $4,760.
Housing Authority of St. Joseph, 1105 Henry St., reroof house, B&K Roofing, $4,760.
Ronald Coons, 3222 Mitchell Ave., remove and replace shingles, BHS Roofing LLC, $15,000.
Interfaith, 6010 King Hill Ave., remove and replace layer of shingles, Donald Downey Inc., $53,000.
David Black, 3610 W. Nickell Terrace, replace roof, Peak Roofing & Remodeling LLC, $10,851.
Glenn and Karen Butts, 2718 Renick St., remove and replace shingles, Hixon Brothers Contracting, $6,000.
BMA North Village LLC and Cole PC St. Joseph, Missouri, LLC, 5201 N. Belt Highway, overlay existing roof with new reinforced membrane, Dalsin Inc., $317,413.
Steve and Bethany Juhl, 206 N. Noyes Blvd., reroof house, REA Contracting Services LLC, $4,200.
Pony Express Historical Association, 1202 Penn St., storm damage roof work, EL Crawford Construction Inc., $100,000.
Madeline Tolliver, 730 S. 18th St., reroof, Ward Roofing LLC, $15,000.
Terry Fulton, 2433 S. 11th St., reroof, Ward Roofing LLC, $9,600.
Jimmy and Elaine Bryant, 5 Sweet Court, reroofing, Manning General Contractors, $7,893.
Jim and Lori Stewart and Bob Stewart, 3806 Churchill Court, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $9,500.
Jefferson and Anna Duin, 4207 Bennington Drive, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $8,250.
Carter Goodwin, 1717 S. 40th St., tear off and reroof, no contractor listed, $9,000.
Roger Blake and Dixie Enslow, 3210 N. 35th St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,400.
Anthony and Karen Franklin, 5007 Mission Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $25,000.
Kevin and Joni Owens, 4605 Hallbrook Drive, tear off existing shingles and recover, Pyramid Roofing, $11,070.
Jon Canaday, 25 E. Valley St., reroof house, DeKalb Construction, $7,000.
Daniel and Ruth Costello, 3304 Penn St., reroof, Kemmer Construction, $7,000.