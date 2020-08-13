Mark Puckett, 6549 Brown St., two-bedroom room addition, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Gary and Linda Fetters, 5317 Crystal Drive, new home construction, no contractor listed, $200,000.
Amber Beth Hayes, 1609 Brookside Drive, 12-by-10 deck, no contractor listed, $5,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 5205 University Ave., new home construction, S&S Plumbing, $250,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 5203 University Ave., new home construction, S&S Plumbing, $250,000.
Darren Burnett, 3736 S. 11th St., new home construction, King City Lumber Co., $70,000.
Mark Hiney and Mary Vannaman, 7010 Marie St., 24-by-36 shed, no contractor listed, $9,500.
SDG Developments LLC, 2702 Meadow Ridge Drive, new home construction, Tim Knapp Construction, $270,000.
John Tyliski, 6202 Meadow View Drive, new home construction, no contractor listed, $240,000.
DDJ Development LLC, 2705 Coop Drive, new home construction, J.D. Harris Construction, $259,000.
Jeffrey and Brynn Hudson, 4406 Windsor Court, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,000.
Border War Investments LLC, 3721 Sylvanie St., reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $4,000.
Darrick Scroggins, 2742 Fairleigh Terrace, reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $5,690.
Harold and Kathleen Harshman, 5107 Cook Road, complete tear off, Premier Roofing LLC, $12,000.
US Bank, 1005 N. 25th St., reroof house, no contractor listed, $3,800.
Calvin and Sandra Smith, 2509 Shirley Drive, reroof house, Get Contracting LLC, $7,100.
Danielle R. Hickman, 5606 Ripley St., reroof house, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $5,000.
Chad and Tiffany Edwards, 3802 Tierney Court, reroof house, Holmes Roofing, $3,500.
Frank and Brenda Laffargue, 2125 N. 32nd St., reroof house and gutters, ASAP Construction and Remodeling LLC, $7,842.
Richard and Tammy Keeney, 3008 Kathleen Ave., remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,500.
Randall and Maureen Mitchem, 5006 Mission Drive, tear off existing shingles and recover, Pyramid Roofing, $13,900.
Jerrud and Christina King, 2704 Blackwell Road, reroof house, no contractor listed, $80,000.
Gerry and Tammy Peppmuller, 2757 Fairleigh Terrace, no contractor listed, proposed shed, $5,000.
Anthony and Luann Urban, 2822 Oakland Ave., 14x20 garage, no contractor listed, $6,000.
Matthew Nichols, 3201 Creek Stone Court, roof mount solar panel, That Solar Company LLC, $8,235.
Pamela Bowman, 2203 Chambers Ave., tear off and replace deck, Graber Outdoors, $20,427.
Carol and Conley West and Niki Jo Glasbrenner, 910 S. 39th St., foundation repair, Groundworks FRS, $4,222.
Jason and Jessica Johnson, 4201 Buckingham Court, finish basement, no contractor listed, $10,000.
Leonard and Mary Kottenstette, 208 N. 19th St., replacing steps to house and repairing wall at sidewalk, no contractor listed, $4,000.
Drew and Charlene Brown, 2213 Berkshire Drive, solar array installation, Worth While Renovation, $5,000.
Jon Canaday, 25 E. Valley St., fire damage remodel, no contractor listed, $16,000.