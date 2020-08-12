Gene Field Properties LLC, 3725 Gene Field Road, tenant renovations, Jim Ingle Construction Inc., $15,000.
Buchanan County, 315 W. Colorado Ave., new storage building, GDS LLC, $30,000.
Edward and Michelle Boone, 2806 Meadow Ridge Drive, installation of above-ground pool, Above & Beyond Pools and Spas, $12,000.
Deborah Rowe, 5603 Candleberry Drive, 10x20 foot garage, Hal Myers Construction, $19,744.
Luke and Victoria Weigler, 3605 N. 36th St., ground mount solar panels, Smart Home Innovations, $29,000.
Vidao LLC, 3109 N. Leonard Road, interior remodel, Vidao LLC, $4,500.
Craig and Candy Peters, 2612 Meadow Ridge Drive, roof mount solar panels, Smart Home Renovations, $50,000.
Lutfee and Ellen Atieh, 300 W. Louis St., roof and ground solar panels, That Solar Company LLC, $30,240.
EMV Properties, 4209 Cook Road, new slab home, Van Cleave Construction LLC, $215,000.
East Hills Church of Christ Inc., 4818 Crystal Drive, reroof, Get Contracting LLC, $7,247.
Victoria Wheeler, 2001 Mitchell Ave., reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $5,000.
Orama Inc., 2414 S. Leonard Road, tear off and reroof, A1 Roofing, $5,000.
Mary Pittman, 1230 N. 13th St., Cliff Brothers Exteriors LLC, reroof house, $5,000.
Charley and Christina Lee, 1804 Scott St., reroof house, Northwest Metal, $9,900.
Daniel Rusniak, 223 W. Linn St., reroof house, Mike Rose Construction, $6,250.
Deneise Balabon, 5010 University Ave., reroof house and shed, Exterior Energy Consultants of KC LLC, $6,994.
Thomas and Susan Alderson, 3003 Woods Court, reroof house, Modern Concepts, $23,000.
Francis and Carolyn Esely, 107 Winston Place, reroof house, Agape Grace LLC, $8,000.
Robert and Chasity Barnett, 3409 Auburn Drive, remove and replace asphalt shingles, Triad Inc., $3,350.
Edward Lemmon and Terrie Irwin, 1340 S. 24th St., tear off and replace, Pyramid Roofing, $8,400.
Edward Lemmon and Terrie Irwin, 1336 S. 24th St., tear off and replace, Pyramid Roofing, $8,800.
Joan Supple, 3002 Sylvanie St., reroof house, Marquee Roofing, $7,400.
Lisa Rock, 2306 Sacramento St., reroof house, Manning General Contractors, $15,951.
Larry Shelby, 1814 Lovers Lane, new 20-by-20 garage, Vidao LLC, $6,500.
Ronald and Elizabeth Wahlert, 5804 S. 16th St., new home construction, no contractor listed, $240,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 2203 Pike St., new home construction, S&S Plumbing, $250,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 2204 Pike St., new home construction, S&S Plumbing, $250,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 2204 Bateley St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $150,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 2208 Bateley St., new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $150,000.
Thousand Oak Development, 5316 Crystal Drive, new home construction, Standard Contractors LLC, $150,000.
Ngun and Par Mang, 3409 W. Lantern Lane, 8-by-8 deck, no contractor listed, $5,000.
David and Donna Huffman, 725 Garden St., 12-by-20 shed, no contractor listed, $7,000.
Shane McQuerry, 2717 Faraon St., reroof house, Joseph Contracting, $5,000.