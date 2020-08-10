Gary and Virginia Hughes, 2005 N. 34th St., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,330.
Tina Conrad and Tina Garrison, 3314 Doniphan Ave., remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $6,265.
Daniel and Carolyn Rich, 4801 Corinth Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $15,810.
Casey and Shelly Culver, 4803 Corinth Drive, remove roof and install new roof, Barnes Roofing and Gutter, $12,508.
Buchanan County, 318 W. Colorado Ave., reroof shed, GDS LLC, $85,000.
Janet Chapman, 2405 Center Drive, replace roof due to tree damage, ATP Restoration LLC, $12,707.
Jaca Investments LLC, 3515 Gene Field Road, reroof to decking, Pyramid Roofing, $49,000.
Luz Kauffman, 2608 Andrew Court, install fiberglass pool, The Comfort Center, $58,900.
Randy and Victoria Point, 3615 Karnes Road, above-ground pool, no contractor listed, $3,000.
Kevin and Kayla McMillian, 5617 Miller Road, in-ground pool, no contractor listed, $20,000.
Robert Manassero, 709 S. 40th St., above-ground pool, A.C. Swimming Pools, $35,000.
Matthew and Kathleen Adams, 3204 S. 34th Terrace, 12-by-24-foot oval pool, Gaab Properties, $6,600.
Colin and Kelley Smyth, 5402 Sawyer St., 36-by-18 pool, K&M Concrete, $20,000.
John Wolfe, 607 N. 20th St., ground leveling and install above-ground pool, The Comfort Center, $7,795.
Jennifer Ward, 1902 S. 41st St., ground work and installation of in-ground pool, The Comfort Center, $39,900.
Beverly Jenkins, Thad Jenkins and Robin Wisenski, 7016 Ollmeda St., ground leveling and install above-ground pool, The Comfort Center, $8,295.
Brian and Teresa Urwiller, 3225 Morton Lane, 18-by-36 in-ground pool, The Comfort Center, $45,900.
Gary and Glory Kirkpatrick, 25 Wishbone Road, hydra polymer pool, no contractor listed, $8,000.
Clark and Thomas Construction Inc., 1510 E. Joseph St., 30-foot pool, Buck Stoves and Spa, $6,000.
Richard and Ladonna Vinson, 415 N. 16th St., 24-foot pool, no contractor listed, $10,000.