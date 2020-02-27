OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. | Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of $339,702 against Royal Oak Enterprises, based in Roswell, Georgia, for exposing employees for violations at its plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri.
OSHA cited 19 serious violations in Branson, such as electrical, housekeeping, hearing, and forklift hazards and inadequate machine guarding. The 10 violations in Summersville include electrical and forklift hazards, accumulation of combustible material and exposing employees to silica dust.
Company officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.
Tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false returns
SIOUX CITY, Iowa | A man who ran a tax return preparation business in north-central Iowa has pleaded guilty to helping file false returns.
Prosecutors also said David Miller, 52, of Gilmore City, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen government money or property. His sentencing in U.S. District Court in Sioux City hasn’t been scheduled yet.
In his plea agreement, Miller admitted preparing fraudulent returns for clients and himself over several years. He’s agreed to pay restitution of nearly $157,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday.
Starbucks adds Beyond Meat
in Canada
NEW YORK |Starbucks customers in Canada soon will be able to down fake meat with their Frappuccinos.
The coffee chain said Wednesday that it soon will start selling a sandwich featuring a meat-free patty from Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, California, company whose products are being put on the menue at other fast food chains as well.
Shares of Beyond Meat jumped 5% at the opening bell.
Restaurants have been rushing to add patties that mimic meat to their menus to try and boost sales. Burger King sells a Whopper stuffed with a patty from rival Impossible Foods. And coffee chain Dunkin’ already has a breakfast sandwich with a Beyond Meat patty.
Starbucks said its new sandwich, which also has egg and cheddar cheese, will be available at almost all its 1,500 Canadian stores in March.
The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so.
— From AP reports