Wall Street extended its recent run of gains Tuesday, despite a late stumble that nearly wiped out the stock market’s gains for the day.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after having been up 0.8% in the early going. Banks and energy companies led the gains, outweighing losses in technology stocks, which pulled the Nasdaq composite lower. Small company stocks did better than the broader market.
The latest gains followed strength in markets overseas as investors welcomed news that European leaders have agreed on a budget and coronavirus relief fund worth more than $2 trillion. The agreement comes as pressure intensifies on Congress and the White House to reach a deal on another economic aid package before a temporary boost in aid for unemployed Americans expires at the end of the month.
The S&P 500 gained 5.46 points to 3,257.30. It was the index’s third-straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.53 points, or 0.6%, to 26,840.40. The Nasdaq dropped 86.73 points, or 0.8%, to 10,680.36, a day after notching its best day since the end of April and its latest all-time high.
Small company stocks surged, driving the Russell 2000 index up 19.56 points, or 1.3%, to 1,487.51. Indexes in Europe and Asia closed higher.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.59% from 0.61% late Monday. The yield is a benchmark for interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans.
In the commodities markets, the price of benchmark U.S oil rose 2.8% to settle at $41.96 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 2.4% to close at $44.32 a barrel.