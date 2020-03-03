AT&T launches new online TV service as video customers fall

NEW YORK — AT&T is launching a new internet-delivered TV service Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite business.
The new service, AT&T TV, will have most of the same channels offered on DirecTV, but it’ll come over the internet rather than a satellite dish. AT&T has been testing the service in 13 markets and is now making it available to anyone.
AT&T will send subscribers an Android streaming-TV box to use the service. The free device also will come with Netflix and other streaming apps, the way Comcast’s X1 cable box does. Additional boxes cost $120.
The channel lineups and prices are comparable with what’s available from DirecTV, but AT&T TV doesn’t have NFL Sunday Ticket, a package of out-of-market football games.
The company is trying to adapt to the shift to streaming video, as subscribers to traditional cable and satellite TV services fall.