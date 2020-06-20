Apple re-closes some stores, raising economic concerns

FILE - In this March 14 2020 file photo, Apple employees work inside a closed Apple store in Miami. Apple is temporarily closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina just few weeks after reopening them in hopes that consumers would be able to shop in them without raising the risk of infecting them or company workers with the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19.

 Lynne Sladky

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had reopened just few weeks ago as coronavirus infections rates in some regions in the U.S. begin to rise.

The decision announced Friday is another sign that the pandemic might prevent the economy from bouncing back as quickly as some states have been hoping. Those concerns sent stocks on Wall Street lower Friday.

Arizona and Florida both have experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

There were 286.7 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Arizona over the past two weeks, which ranks first in the country for new cases per capita.