Wall Street rallied back from a sharp morning drop on Thursday, led by a resurgence for some of the year’s most beaten-down stocks.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% in another scattershot day of trading, with many stocks flipping from the bottom of the leaderboard to the top following a few sharp reversals in momentum. The zig-zag trading followed up on earlier losses for Asian and European stocks, while Treasury yields sank in a sign of increased pessimism.
The S&P 500 rose 32.50 to 2,852.20 after rallying back from an early-morning loss of 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37, or 1.6%, to 23,625.34 after earlier being down 458 points. The Nasdaq composite gained 80.55, or 0.9%, to 8,943.72 after erasing its earlier loss of 1.8%.
Financial stocks in the S&P 500 jumped 2.6% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index. Wells Fargo rose 6.8%, and Bank of America added 4%. Through much of this year, investors have sold bank stocks on worries that low interest rates and the severe recession will mean less profit for making loans.