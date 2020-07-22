21 state attorneys general sue over new Trump water rule

FILE — In this April 10, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up an executive order on energy and infrastructure after signing it at the International Union of Operating Engineers International Training and Education Center in Crosby, Texas. Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, alleging that new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders. President Trump in April 2019 issued an executive order directing the change that critics said could make it harder for states to block pipelines and other projects over concerns that they could impair water quality.

 Evan Vucci

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the fedral government on Tuesday, alleging that new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders.

They say that new final rules issued last week by the Environmental Protection Agency alter a practice dating back more than 30 years giving state governments the authority to review, block or put conditions on federally permitted water projects.

The lawsuit is led by California, New York and Washington state.

The other participating states in Tuesday’s lawsuit are Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.