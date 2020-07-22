21 state attorneys general sue over new Trump water rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorneys general in 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the fedral government on Tuesday, alleging that new federal rules undermine their ability to protect rivers, lakes and streams within their borders.
They say that new final rules issued last week by the Environmental Protection Agency alter a practice dating back more than 30 years giving state governments the authority to review, block or put conditions on federally permitted water projects.
The lawsuit is led by California, New York and Washington state.
The other participating states in Tuesday’s lawsuit are Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.