Amped Up Bull Riding rode their last bull for the season at their final tour stop this weekend at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
Dancing clowns, horses, and bucking bulls engulfed the Civic Arena on Friday and Saturday night for the Amped Up Pro Bull Tour Finals.
Even after a two-year hiatus, the event drew a large rowdy crowd as bull riding fans cheered for cowboys and riders, including St. Joseph native Luke Bradley.
The championship weekend saw Luke Bradley go 4-4 in his hometown to win the event while rider Zane Cook was able to secure his first Amped Up Championship.
