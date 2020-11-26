Careers, Awards & Milestones

This photo shows Brendon Clark.

 Submitted photo

Brendon Clark, current Commerce Bank Business Banking Team Lead, has been promoted to President of the St. Joseph Market effective Dec. 1, 2020. Clark will be replacing Corky Marquart, who currently resides as market president and has held the position since 2014.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.