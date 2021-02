Three people were taken to Mosaic Hospital around 6 p.m. after a GMC Sonoma T-boned a Ford Focus at Edmond and 21st Sts.

The truck failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the car’s passenger-side. The GMC spun 180 degrees to face the direction it came from.

The Ford swerved off the street and came to rest in a nearby yard.

The people taken to Mosaic were from the Ford Focus. The severity of their injuries was unknown.

The GMC’s lone occupant was not taken to a hospital.