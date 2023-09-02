Youth Bowling

Belt Entertainment hosted free youth bowling as a preview to their youth league starting up.

 By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW

As the school year picks up, a local entertainment is helping keep kids active and having fun.

Saturday morning, Belt Entertainment hosted free youth bowling for anyone aged 17 and younger. This was one of three free morning they host in the year to promote their upcoming youth bowling league.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.