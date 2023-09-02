As the school year picks up, a local entertainment is helping keep kids active and having fun.
Saturday morning, Belt Entertainment hosted free youth bowling for anyone aged 17 and younger. This was one of three free morning they host in the year to promote their upcoming youth bowling league.
"We let kids come out and then we talk to them about our youth leagues," said Michael White, co-owner of Belt Entertainment. "It's just a free party. It works well, we have gotten people come out do the league."
While most kids spend the fall playing sports like football, soccer or volleyball, White says that there are many benefits to taking up bowling, a sport that can be played year-round.
"We give everybody a scholarship that participates," White said. "If they build it up, they can really earn a lot of scholarship. We have tournaments that we'll host and then you can win more scholarships during those."
Even for those bowlers just getting started, the league is set up so that anybody has a chance to win.
"The great thing about the bowling leagues is they're all handicaps," White said. "If I'm a 200-average bowler and somebody else is a 150-average bowler, they're going to get 50 pins. So if I don't have a good day and they have a good day, they win."
The leagues have seen kids earn college scholarships and has had kids break out of their shells.
"One of the things that I always tell parents is there's no bench in bowling," White said. "Everyone bowls and. We've had success with kids with autism, who experience and [get to] be able to be a part of a group. I know that's scary for some of them. But they get used to it and it actually helps develop some professional skills as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.