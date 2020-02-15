ATCHISON, Kan. — The two Northeast Kansas victims who died in a highway crash on Friday afternoon are an elderly pair from a small town in Atchison County, authorities have announced.
William A. Giles, 89, and Charlotte C. Giles, 88, of Cummings, Kansas, died at around 3:40 p.m. Friday when an as-yet-unidentified Atchison woman crossed the center line at the wheel of a Subaru Forester and collided head-on into the Giles’ Dodge Journey SUV. The two vehicles had been traveling in opposite directions on U.S. Highway 73 and Roe Road, immediately south of the Atchison-Leavenworth county line, said Maj. James Shirley, Leavenworth County Undersheriff.
Shirley said the reason the Forester crossed the center line isn’t yet known, but that there is no immediate evidence of impairment. Atchison County EMS transported the Forester’s driver, age 78, to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, for treatment of serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted Leavenworth County authorities in the inquiry and in notification of next-of-kin, which had been done by Friday evening, Shirley said.