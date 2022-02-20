Throughout Saturday and Sunday, the St. Joseph Civic Arena was the site of the Antique Show & Vintage Market.
At the antique show, many vendors were spoken to. While their booths all sell different items, all of them share the same passion for antiques.
One vendor, Willy Barnes, runs his booth with his wife. He said that selling antiques is a hobby for him and his wife, and they both do this for fun.
Barnes explained that they will buy their antique items in bulk.
From there, they will keep what they want because they are both collectors.
“So, then, we just bring all this stuff to the show and sell it really cheap,” Barnes said. “A lot of people seem to enjoy it.”
He said that their booth can get pretty hectic because a lot of the items are valued less than they are worth.
“We (my wife and myself) both work full time, that’s where we make our living,” he said. “This is just for fun, it kind of pays for the stuff we collect.”
Barnes said that he buys items such as stoneware, marbles, slinkies and other toys; while his wife loves to collect Halloween postcards.
Barnes said he has been participating in antique shows since he was with his grandfather when he was 15 years old.
“It’s been a great show. Great show,” Barnes said. “Nice crowd. Everybody showed up. And we’ve done really well. So, we’ve had a lot of fun.”
Like Barnes, vendor Jim Munsill also sells antiques at shows with his wife.
Munsill said they have been doing this since the 1980s.
“Toys mainly are what I’m particularly interested in,” Munsill said. “My wife’s an expert on Victorian clothing and other vintage clothing.”
He said they like to collect and sell other items as well.
Munsill said that their booth has done great for this weekend’s show. This includes on Sunday, which is usually not as busy as Saturday.
For his booth, Ryan Schaub said that his antique is both a business and a hobby.
“My main collecting interest is in license plates, so I’ve been doing that for over 30 years,” Schaub said. “And then I expanded out into other things like gas and oil petroleum, which you can see by the cans behind me.”
From there, he said his other interests include things of historic nature such as sports material and political pieces.
“I used to work in the museum world, so I had first-hand exposure to that kind of stuff,” Schaub said. “So, (what) you kind of do when you do it as in (the antique) world, you do what you know. And so, this is kind of an expansion of a way to make some money, but also pay for your hobbies and everything else.”
Schaub said it is a great hobby and is pleased people come out to support antique shows.
“It’s easy to sit online and shop online from the comfort of your chair. But here, you get to see the stuff,” he said. “You get to feel it.”
