A mix of risk-takers and classic Hollywood at Golden Globes

NEW YORK — Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw led the fashion risk-takers at the Golden Globes, while Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Cynthia Erivo topped the lists of many for more classic looks on one of the biggest red carpets of the awards season.
The men generally played it safe Sunday night in Beverly Hills, save Jason Momoa in a velvet Tom Ford coat paired with Valentino pants and a black tank top, his long hair flying.
But one look was in a category of its own. When it came to icon Jennifer Lopez, it was a love-hate battle over her weighty white Valentino Couture gown with its huge bow of gold and green at the bodice.
There were a few trends, too, including lingerie-as-outerwear that was all over the spring 2020 runways, said Marielle Bobo, fashion director for Essence. She and others also noted the revamped tuxedo-inspired runway trend.
“Kerry Washington showed skin in a black shirtless Altuzarra look from the brand’s pre-fall collection, while Awkwafina paired a dramatic ruffled blouse with her classic black tux. Cynthia Erivo’s custom Thom Browne tuxedo gown was an unexpected take on the trend as well. The standout by far, however, was Billy Porter’s stunning white Alex Vinash tuxedo, which wowed with its dramatic feather train,” Bobo added.
There was lots of pink in hues soft to neon. Kirsten Dunst brought the romance in blush lace by Rodarte, having chosen the lace herself. Dakota Fanning was in tulle Christian Dior in dreamy lavender and Tiffany Haddish rocked bright pink. Statement sleeves were also big, from puffy to bejeweled.
In beauty, Refinery29.com’s senior beauty editor Lexy Lebsack noted a return to classic tried-and-trues that included the bob and red lips.
“Stars like Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Awkwafina made red lips modern by picking bright colors that perfectly complemented their complexions,” she said. “Reese Witherspoon, Zoey Deutch, Tiffany Haddish, newcomer Ana de Armas and many more opted to wear bobs in a variety of styles, whether slicked back, gathered into low ponies or flipped out. Each was unique and further proof that the bob will rule in 2020.”