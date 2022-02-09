020922_FIRE_NP_PICTURE

St. Joseph firefighters work the scene of a house fire Wedensday morning at 2403 Lafayette street.

 Caleb Winslow | News-Press NOW

A house fire broke our Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. at 2403 Lafayette street.

Few details are known at this time, it is known that the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

