18-year-old pronounced dead after drowning
News-Press NOW
Jul 24, 2022
Jul 24, 2022 Updated 50 min ago

An 18-year-old male was pronounced dead yesterday after drowning in the Missouri River.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Harris was swimming in the Missouri River, about a half mile north of Payne's Landing.

Harris was attempting to assist another struggling swimmer when he went under the water and did not resurface.

Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene by Holt County Coroner.
