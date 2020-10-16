Byline should read: from Tribune and local news sources

1. The governor of which state was the target of a kidnapping plot?

A. Michigan

B. Ohio

C. Pennsylvania

D. Rhode Island

2. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded for what?

A. Normalization of UAE-Israel relations

B. Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government

C. Fight against global hunger

D. Efforts to preserve the Amazon rainforest

3. Where was the canceled presidential debate scheduled to be held?

A. Phoenix

B. Miami

C. Cleveland

D. Salt Lake City

4. Congressional Democrats announced they would be examining the president's fitness for office under which constitutional amendment?

A. 9th

B. 19th

C. 21st

D. 25th

5. Which hurricane made landfall last week?

A. Beta

B. Delta

C. Gamma

D. Zeta

Local questions:

6.) This week, Hillyard Inc. began demolishing buildings to make room for a new 25-acre manufacturing and distribution center. What company sold Hillyard these buildings?

A.) Sherwood Medical Company

B.) Wire Rope (WireCo)

D.) Quaker Oats

E.) Triumph Foods

7.) What were South Side parents concerned about that appeared close to an elementary school?

A.) Scary Halloween decorations in a neighbor’s yard.

B.) An abandoned house from which passersby could hear moaning and chains rattling.

C.) A political yard sign that contained profanity.

D.) A new business that sells CBD and vape products.

8.) Where does the City of St. Joseph support building a new fire station?

A.) Missouri Western State University.

B.) Next to a new subdivision on the city’s northeast corner.

C.) The old Ag Expo Center property.

D.) East of Stewartsville, Mo.

9.) What is the St. Joseph School District in short supply of, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic?

A.) Chromebooks and tablets

B.) Classroom space

C.) Buses to transport athletic teams

D.) Substitute teachers

10.) October is:

A.) National Flapjack month

B.) National Women in Small Business month

C.) Hispanic Heritage month

D.) National COVID cleanup month

ANSWERS

1. A

2. C

3. B

4. D

5. B

6. B

7. C

8. A

9. D

10. B