Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73
NEW YORK | Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as "Physical" and "You're the One That I Want" and won countless hearts as everyone's favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of "Grease," has died. She was 73.
Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, died Monday at her southern California ranch, John Easterling, her husband, wrote on Instagram and Facebook.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
From 1973-83, Newton-John was among the world's most popular entertainers. She had 14 top 10 singles just in the U.S., won four Grammys, starred with John Travolta in "Grease" and with Gene Kelly in "Xanadu." The fast-stepping Travolta-Newton-John duet, "You're the One That I Want," was one of the era's biggest songs and has sold more than 15 million copies.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote in an online post. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
"Physical," the bouncy, R-rated smash released in 1981, was No. 1 for 10 weeks and was named Billboard's song of the year despite being banned by some radio stations. An aerobics-friendly promotional clip, filmed in the early years of MTV, won a Grammy for best video.
Both musically and image-wise, she reinvented herself during those years. The blonde, ever-smiling Newton-John initially favored mild pop-country songs such as "Please Mr. Please" and "Have You Never Been Mellow" and soft-breathing ballads like "I Honestly Love You," which in 1975 won Grammys for best female pop vocal and record of the year. But she picked up the tempo in "Grease," especially after Sandy ditched her white sweaters and blouses for waist-high, black leather pants. "Physical" even made Newton-John blush as she told her would-be lover "There's nothing left to talk about/Unless it's horizontally" and finally called out "Let's get animal! Animal!"
"I recorded it and then suddenly thought, 'Goodness, maybe I've gone too far!'" she told Entertainment Weekly in 2017, recalling how the song had been suggested by manager Roger Davies. "I called Roger and said, 'We've got to pull this song!' He said, 'It's too late. It's already gone to radio and it's running up the charts.' I was horrified!"
Fans flooded social media to mourn her death. "Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush," wrote actor Daniel Dae Kim. Added Tracie Thoms: "Olivia Newton-John is an icon. We will miss her dearly." Gabrielle Union said she and her sister watched "Xanadu" "more times than I could count."
She had a few hits after "Physical," but her career declined and Newton-John became more likely to make news because of her private life. In 1992, as she was preparing a concert tour, her father died and she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her marriage to actor Matt Lattanzi, with whom she had a daughter, actor-singer Chloe Lattanzi, broke up in 1995 and a years-long relationship with cameraman Patrick McDermott ended mysteriously. McDermott went missing during a 2005 fishing trip in California and his fate remained unknown years later. Numerous reports alleged that he was living in Mexico, with a new girlfriend.
"He was lost at sea, and nobody really knows what happened," Newton-John told Australia's "60 Minutes" in 2016. "It's human to wonder. But you know, those are the things in life you have to accept and let go. Because whenever you go through difficult times, there's always those concerns."
Newton-John's recent albums included "Stronger Than Before"; a holiday collaboration with Travolta, "This Christmas," and the autobiographical "Gaia: One Woman's Journey," inspired by her battle with cancer and by the loss of her father.
Newton-John married John Easterling, founder of the Amazon Herb Company, in 2008. She was involved in numerous charitable causes, serving as goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme and as national spokeswoman for the Children's Health Environmental Coalition. She also founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Newton-John was the daughter of German literature professor Brin Newton-John and Irene Bron, whose father was Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Bron. The Newton-Johns moved to Australia when Olivia was 5, but she returned to England in her teens and lived with her mother after her parents broke up. She had early dreams of becoming a veterinarian but was winning singing contests in high school and before age 20 had toured army bases and clubs and recorded her first single, "Till You Say You'll Be Mine." In 1971, she covered Bob Dylan's "If Not for You" and began a close partnership with a friend from Australia, John Farrar, who produced the song and later wrote "You're the One That I Want," "Magic" and several other hits for her.
She had loved country music, especially the records of "Tennessee" Ernie Ford, since childhood, but her early success didn't impress critics or some fellow musicians. A Village Voice review likened her to a geisha who "makes her voice smaller than it really is just to please men." When Newton-John beat out Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn for the Country Music Association's top artist of 1973, Tammy Wynette helped found the Association of Country Entertainers, a club designed to exclude Newton-John and other crossover performers.
But Newton-John had a show business admirer who with her became one of movies' most unforgettable teams. Travolta had starred in the stage version of "Grease" and for the planned film thought Newton-John would be the "ultimate" Sandy, the nice girl who gets tough in the final act and gets her man.
"I worried that at 29 I was too old to play a high school girl," Newton-John, who insisted on taking a screen test before accepting the part, told The Telegraph in 2017. "Everything about making the film was fun, but if I had to pick a favorite moment, it was the transformation from what I call Sandy 1 to Sandy 2. I got to play a different character and wear different clothes, and when I put on that tight black outfit to sing 'You're the One That I Want,' I got a very different reaction from the guys on the set."
She is survived by her husband; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; and several nieces and nephews.
Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners
MEXICO CITY | Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week.
Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk.
She also said that 25 pumps were working to remove water from the flooded shafts. Water that was once 111 feet deep was now between 55 and 78 feet deep.
The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, collapsed last Wednesday with 15 miners inside. Five managed to escape with injuries. Authorities say the miners breached a neighboring space filled with water. There has been no contact with the remaining 10.
The miners' families are desperate and some complained Sunday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave them little information when he visited the site.
"I appreciate that he has come to take a photo with my pain, the pain of my family and the pain of everyone of us here," said Lucía Rodríguez, mother of one of the miners, in a video circulated on social media. "I hope that his photographs serve his policy well."
The president said that as a public servant you have to be willing "to always pay the tax of humiliation," but that his conscience is clear because the rescue teams arrived to the site in two hours and have been working day and night to rescue the miners.
The state and federal prosecutor's offices have opened investigations to determine those responsible for the accident. Such small mines are often the result of locals who get concessions and then contract teams of miners. Experts say they seldom have the safety plans and equipment necessary to reduce the risk of accidents.
In June and July of 2021, cave-ins at two Coahuila mines claimed the lives of nine miners.
Mexico's worst mining accident also occurred in Coahuila on Feb. 19, 2006, when an explosion ripped through the Pasta de Conchos mine while 73 miners were inside. Eight were rescued with injuries including serious burns. The rest died and only two of their bodies were recovered.
López Obrador's administration promised two years ago to recover the remaining 63 bodies, a highly technical endeavor that has still not begun.
Russia halts U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals
MOSCOW | Russia on Monday announced a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals under a pivotal arms control treaty, claiming that Western sanctions have hampered similar tours of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors.
The move reflects soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's military action in Ukraine and marks the first time the Kremlin halted U.S. inspections under the New START nuclear arms control treaty.
In declaring the freeze on U.S. inspections, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions on Russian flights imposed by the U.S. and its allies, visa restrictions and other obstacles effectively have made it impossible for Russian military experts to visit U.S. nuclear weapons sites, giving the U.S. "unilateral advantages."
The Biden administration had no immediate public response to the move. Ankit Panda, an expert on nuclear policy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called Russia's action "a cynical attempt to pressure the United States" over penalties the West has imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"They basically are using New START inspections — something the U.S. cares about — to force Washington's hands," Panda said.
Russia claimed that U.S. inspectors have not faced such difficulties, even though Moscow has closed its skies to the European Union's 27 nations, the U.K. and Canada — though not the U.S. — after the start of the conflict in Ukraine in late February. Russia said at the time that exceptions would be made for diplomatic missions and deliveries of humanitarian aid.
The Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the freeze is temporary and allowed by the pact "in exceptional cases."
It noted that Russia "highly values" the New START, adding that inspections could resume after the problems hampering them are solved.
"Russia is fully committed to abiding by all of the provisions of New START, which we see as a crucial tool for maintaining international security and stability," the ministry said, urging a "thorough study of all existing problems in this area, the successful settlement of which would allow a return to full-scale application as soon as possible of all verification mechanisms of the Treaty."
"After the problems regarding the resumption of inspection activities under the Treaty are resolved, we will immediately lift the exemptions from inspection activities that we have announced," the ministry said.
The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.
Just days before the New START was due to expire in February 2021, Russia and the United States agreed to extend it for another five years.
Panda, the security analyst, noted that Russia's action also comes during a review conference for the half-century-old Nonproliferation Treaty in New York, where the United States and Russia are discussing continued strategic arms reductions.
"At a time when nuclear risks between the two sides are far from waning, it's essential that the inspection protocols in the Treaty are fully restored," he said. "The pandemic had its toll on New START inspection activity and Moscow's unfortunate decision stands to further jeopardize things."
Albuquerque killings send fear through Islamic communities
Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide.
Three of the slayings happened in the last two weeks. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the killings in New Mexico's largest city. The common elements were the victims' race and religion, officials said.
Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. Police are trying to determine if the homicides are linked.
The killings have spread fear beyond New Mexico, where Muslims comprise less than 1% of adults in the statewide population of 2.1 million, according to the Pew Research Center.
"The fact the suspect remains at large is terrifying," Debbie Almontaser, a Muslim community leader in New York, wrote on Twitter. "Who is next?!"
In a phone interview, Almontaser said that a female friend who lives in Michigan and wears the hijab head covering shared with her over the weekend just how rattled she was. "She's like, 'This is so terrifying. I'm so scared. I travel alone,'" Almontaser said.
Hussain, 25, was from Pakistan. His death came just days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.
The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.
Aneela Abad, general secretary at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, described a community reeling from the killings, its grief compounded by confusion and fear of what may follow.
"We are just completely shocked and still trying to comprehend and understand what happened, how and why," she said.
Three of those killed attended the center, and the fourth was well-known in the community, Abad said.
Some people have avoided going out unless "absolutely necessary," and some Muslim university students have been wondering whether it is safe for them to stay in the city. The center has also beefed up its security, she said.
Police said the same vehicle is suspected of being used in all four homicides — a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta or Passat with dark tinted windows. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Investigators did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in the slayings. Police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said in an email Monday that the agency has received tips regarding the car but did not elaborate.
"We have a very, very strong link," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. "We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle."
Gallegos said he could not comment on what kind of gun was used in the shootings, or whether police know how many suspects were involved in the violence.
President Joe Biden said he was "angered and saddened" by the killings and that his administration "stands strongly with the Muslim community."
"These hateful attacks have no place in America," Biden said Sunday in a tweet.
The conversation about safety has also dominated WhatsApp groups and email groups that Almontaser is on.
"What we've seen happen in New Mexico is very chilling for us as a Muslim minority community in the United States that has endured so much backlash and discrimination" since the 9/11 attacks, she said. "It's frightening."
Few anti-Muslim hate crimes have been recorded in Albuquerque over the last five years, according to FBI data cited by Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism and a professor of criminal justice at California State University at San Bernardino.
From 2017 through 2020, there was one anti-Muslim hate crime a year. The highest recent number was in 2016, when Albuquerque police recorded six out of a total of 25 hate crimes.
That largely tracks with national trends, which hit the lowest numbers in a decade in 2020, only to increase by 45% in 2021 in a dozen cities and states, Levin said.
Albuquerque authorities say they cannot determine if the slayings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive.
Louis Schlesinger, a forensic psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said bias killings are often perpetrated by a small group of people, typically young white men. A lone perpetrator is rare.
"These are basically total losers by every dimension, whether it's social, economic, psychological, what have you," he said. "They're filled with hatred for one reason or another and target a particular group that they see, in their mind, to blame for all their problems in life."
It was not clear whether the victims knew their attacker or attackers.
The most recent victim was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local congresswoman's campaign.
Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a statement praising him as "one of the kindest and hardest working people" she has ever known. She said the urban planner was "committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution."
As land-use director for the city of Española — more than 85 miles north of Albuquerque — Hussain worked to improve conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities, according to the mayor's office.
The city staff "has lost a member of our family, and we all have lost a brilliant public servant," Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a news release.
