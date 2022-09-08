European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany | The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.
The bank's governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro's launch in 1999.
Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates "over the next several meetings" because "inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period."
Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people's spending power. The bank's assumption is economic output would not fall outright but "stagnate" later this year and early next, she said.
Regulators try to stop unlawful nursing home debt collection
WASHINGTON | Nursing homes and debt collectors are flouting a law that prohibits them from requiring friends and family of care home residents to shoulder the costs of the facilities, according to a federal report issued Thursday.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said friends and family members have had to declare bankruptcy, had their wages garnished and their homes repossessed after signing unenforceable contracts called "admission agreements" with nursing facilities. As a result, they have been held liable as third parties for their loved ones' nursing home stays.
Distraught relatives, in sometimes emotional testimony, and lawyers for families told regulators Thursday about collectors seeking tens of thousands of dollars — even hundreds of thousands — in unpaid nursing home fees.
An increase in complaints led the agency and Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to send a letter to nursing homes and their debt collectors reminding them to follow the law.
