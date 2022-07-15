Myanmar's Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial
BANGKOK | Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi denied the accusations in an election fraud charge against her when she testified for the first time on the case Friday at the prison court in the capital Naypyitaw, a legal official said.
The army seized power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year, claiming massive voting fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers.
Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won that election in a landslide, while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party did poorly.
Suu Kyi's supporters and independent analysts say the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military's seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.
UK issues 1st-ever 'red' warning for hot weather next week
LONDON | British authorities issued their first ever "red" warning for extreme heat early next week, declaring a national emergency as forecasters predict record temperatures that will put even healthy people at risk of serious illness and death.
The warning covers Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in England may reach 104 F for the first time, the U.K Met Office said. The British record is 101.7F, set in 2019.
The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country better known for gray skies and rain. The chances of temperatures like those forecast for next week are already 10 times higher than they would be without the influence of human activity, said Nikos Christidis, a Met Office climate scientist.
"We hoped we wouldn't get to this situation, but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40°C in the U.K.," Christidis said in a prepared statement. "In a recent study we found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the U.K. has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century."
