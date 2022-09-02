IAEA to have 'full picture' of Ukraine nuclear plant in days
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine | Fighting raged Friday near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as inspectors from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency expressed concern over the facility's "physical integrity" but didn't blame either warring side.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said he expects to produce a report "early next week, as soon as we have the full picture of the situation by the end of the weekend, more or less."
Speaking to reporters in Vienna after returning from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, he said he will brief the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
WEED, Calif. | A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately.
Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The Mill Fire had burned 1.4 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Sue Tavalero, the mayor of Weed, said the fire started on the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a lumber mill north of town, and quickly burned through homes in the nearby neighborhood of Lincoln Heights and prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people.
Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric
HERAT, Afghanistan | An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt.
The explosion in the city of Herat left the courtyard of the Guzargah Mosque littered with bodies, the ground stained with blood, video from the scene showed. Men shouted, "God is great," in shock and horror.
The bomb went off during Friday noon prayers, when mosques are full of worshippers.
Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country's Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over Afghanistan a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.
