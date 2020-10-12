Belarus ramps up crackdown on protests, detains over 700

KYIV, Ukraine | Authorities in Belarus said Monday they detained 713 people during mass protests a day earlier against the reelection of the country's authoritarian leader in a disputed election — the harshest crackdown in weeks on demonstrators.

The Interior Ministry reported that out of those detained Sunday, 570 of them were still in custody awaiting a court hearing. In a separate statement, the ministry threatened to use firearms against the protesters "if need be," saying that the rallies "have become organized and extremely radical."

Despite the detentions, protests in Belarus continued Monday, with the elderly taking to the streets in several Belarusian cities, demanding Lukashenko's resignation. More than 2,000 people marched through Minsk, chanting "Go away!" and carrying signs saying "Grandmothers (stand) with the people" and "Our souls are scarred with terror." Several people were detained.

Mass protests have rocked Belarus since Aug. 9, when the results of the presidential election handed Lukashenko a victory with 80% of the vote and his main challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya only 10%. Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters refused to recognize the results of the vote, saying it was riddled with fraud, and some poll workers have backed up that claim.

Vatican putting 2 priests on trial accused of abuse, coverup

ROME | Two priests are going on trial in the Vatican's criminal tribunal this week, one accused of sexually abusing an altar boy who served at papal Masses in St. Peter's Basilica, and the other accused of covering it up.

The trial, confirmed Monday by the Holy See press office, marks the first known time that the Vatican has criminally prosecuted a case of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred within its walls.

The proceedings starting Thursday were forced on the Holy See after victims and a whistleblower went public in 2017. Their stories undermined Pope Francis' pledges of "zero tolerance" for abuse because the alleged crimes occurred in his own backyard and had gone unpunished for years.

The case concerns the closed world of the St. Pius X youth seminary, a palazzo inside the Vatican walls just across the street from where Francis lives. The seminary serves as a residence for about a dozen boys, aged 12 to 18, who serve as altar boys at papal Masses.

A onetime seminarian, the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli, is accused of sexually assaulting a younger seminarian when he himself was a senior altar boy at St. Pius X. The Rev. Enrico Radice was the rector of the seminary at the time, and is accused of aiding and abetting the crime.

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. | Protesters in Portland overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln and vandalized the Oregon Historical Society in a declaration of "rage" toward Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage," in response to Monday's federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, a polarizing figure who Native American advocates have said spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

The group Sunday night threw chains around Roosevelt's statue, officially titled "Theodore Roosevelt, Rough Rider." They splashed red paint on the monument and used a blowtorch on the statue's base, news outlets reported.

The statue was pulled down by the crowd just before 9 p.m. The group later turned their attention toward Lincoln's statue, pulling it down about eight minutes later.

Historians have said Roosevelt expressed hostility toward Native Americans, once saying: "I don't go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every 10 are ..."

U.S. Navy holds remembrance of 2000 USS Cole terror attack

NORFOLK, Va. | A ceremony has been held to honor the 17 sailors who died in the terrorist bombing attack on the USS Cole 20 years ago.

A sailor from the destroyer solemnly read aloud each victim's name and hometown. The crew was lined up in dress blues on every deck and snapped a salute. A rifle squad fired a three-volley salute.

The ship's current captain, Cmdr. Edward Pledger, told the families and old crew members that the 17 golden stars on the bulkhead by the ship's mess line are kept polished and shining. He said they continue to inspire his own shipmates today.

The Cole was attacked by suicide bombers in an explosives-laden boat while refueling at the Yemeni port of Aden.