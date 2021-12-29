Biden, Putin to hold call over stepped up security demands
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. | President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak Thursday as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe while maintaining an unsettling buildup of troops near Russia's border with Ukraine.
The two leaders will discuss "a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement announcing the call.
The talks come as the U.S. and Western allies have watched the massing of Russian forces along the border, growing to an estimated 100,000 and fueling fears that Moscow is preparing to further invade Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken "reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders."
Price said the two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.
Putin said earlier this week he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO's principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed. however, to hold talks with Russia next month to discuss its concerns.
The U.S. and Russia are to hold high-level talks on Jan. 10. Moscow and NATO representatives are expected to meet that same week as well as Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes the United States.
In Thursday's call, which was requested by the Russians, Biden is expected to stress to Putin that the U.S. is united with its allies but will demonstrate a willingness to engage in "principled diplomacy" with Russia, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the upcoming call. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity. The two leaders held a video call earlier this month.
The official added that the White House sees the leader- to-leader engagement as important as the administration looks to find a way beyond this "moment of crisis" over growing worries of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia's annexation of Crimea — one of the darker moments for former President Barack Obama on the international stage — looms large as Biden looks to contain the current smoldering crisis.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has made clear in public comments that the administration is ready to discuss Moscow's concerns about NATO in talks with Russian officials, but emphasized that Washington is committed to the "principle of nothing about you without you" in shaping policy that affects European allies.
"We're approaching the broader question of diplomacy with Russia from the point of view that ... meaningful progress at the negotiating table, of course, will have to take place in a context of de-escalation rather than escalation," Sullivan said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations earlier this month. He added "that it's very difficult to see agreements getting consummated if we're continuing to see an escalatory cycle."
The two leaders are also expected during Thursday's call to discuss efforts to persuade Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear accord, which was effectively scrapped by the Trump administration.
Despite differences on Ukraine and other issues, White House officials have said the Iran nuclear issue is one where they believe the U.S. and Russia can work cooperatively.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would speak with Biden on Thursday but provided no details.
WHO chief worried about 'tsunami' of omicron, delta cases
BERLIN | The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he's worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 producing a "tsunami" of cases between them, but he's still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in 2022.
Two years after the coronavirus first emerged, top officials with the U.N. health agency cautioned that it's still too early to be reassured by initial data suggesting that omicron, the latest variant, leads to milder disease. First reported last month in southern Africa, it is already the dominant variant in the United States and parts of Europe.
And after 92 of the WHO's 194 member countries missed a target to vaccinate 40% of their populations by the end of this year, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a "new year's resolution" to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries' populations by the beginning of July.
According to WHO's figures, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with nearly 4.99 million newly reported from Dec. 20-26. New cases in Europe — which accounted for more than half of the total — were up 3% while those in the Americas rose 39% and there was a 7% increase in Africa. The global gain followed a gradual increase since October.
"I'm highly concerned that omicron, being more transmissible (and) circulating at the same time as delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," Tedros said at an online news conference. That, he said, will put "immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse."
WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report that the "overall risk" related to omicron "remains very high." It cited "consistent evidence" that it has a growth advantage over the delta variant.
It noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa, and that early data from that country, the U.K. and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization with omicron, but said that more data is needed.
WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, underlined that note of caution. He said it will be important in coming weeks to "suppress transmission of both variants to the minimum that we can."
Ryan said that omicron infections began largely among young people, "but what we haven't seen is the omicron wave fully established in the broader population. And I'm a little nervous to make positive predictions until we see how well the vaccine protection is going to work in those older and more vulnerable populations."
WHO officials didn't offer specific comments on decisions by the U.S. and other countries to reduce self-isolation periods. Ryan said "these are judgement calls that countries make" — taking into account scientific, economic and other factors. He noted that the average incubation period to date has been around five to six days.
"We need to be careful about changing tactics and strategies immediately on the basis of what we're seeing" about omicron, Ryan said.
Tedros renewed longstanding warnings that "ending health inequity remains the key to ending the pandemic." He said that missing the target of getting 40% of populations vaccinated this year "is not only a moral shame — it cost lives and provided the virus with opportunities to circulate unchecked and mutate."
Countries largely missed the target because of limited supply to low-income nations for most of the year and then vaccines arriving close to their expiry date, without things such as syringes, he said.
All the same, "I still remain optimistic that this can be the year we can not only end the acute stage of the pandemic, but we also chart a path to stronger health security," Tedros said.
Four shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops
DENVER | Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted.
Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
McLeod once owned a business in Denver called Flat Black Ink Corp. at an address that is now World Tattoo Studio, according to records from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. A man who answered the phone at World Tattoo Studio hung up after he was asked about McLeod on Tuesday evening.
The first shooting took place at another tattoo shop less than a mile from that address.
Matt Clark, commander of the Denver Police Department's Major Crimes Division, said Tuesday the gunman did not know the last person he shot — a clerk in a hotel in Lakewood's Belmar shopping area. Sarah Steck, 28, who died of her injuries Tuesday. However, McLeod had had some dealings with the hotel, Clark said.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said during a news conference that McLeod was on the radar of law enforcement and had been investigated in both 2020 and 2021. He declined to say what McLeod was investigated for but said charges were not filed against him.
The shootings started around 5:30 p.m. in central Denver along Broadway, a busy street lined with shops, bars and restaurants, where two people were killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo & Piercing. Authorities identified them Wednesday as the tattoo shop's owner, Alicia Cardenas, 44, and another woman, Alyssa Gunn, 35. A man was also wounded but expected to survive, police said. He was identified by friends and customers as Gunn's husband, James Maldonado, a piercer at the shop.
Soon after, McLeod forced his way into a nearby home that also housed a business. He pursued the occupants through the building and fired shots, but no one was injured, Clark said. Then a man was shot and killed in a home near Denver's Cheesman Park, Clark said. He was identified Wednesday as Michael Swinyard, 67.
Later, Denver police chased the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shootings, and an officer exchanged gunfire with McLeod, Clark said. McLeod was able to get away, fleeing into Lakewood, after gunfire disabled the officer's cruiser, he said.
Just before 6 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at the Lucky 13 tattoo shop. Danny Scofield, 38, was killed there, Lakewood police spokesperson John Romero said.
When officers spotted the car suspected of being involved in the shooting at the Belmar shopping area — where shops line sidewalks in a modern version of a downtown — McLeod opened fire and officers shot back, Romero said. He ran away and allegedly threatened some people in a restaurant with a gun before going to the Hyatt House hotel, where he spoke briefly with Steck, the clerk, before shooting her, he said.
About a minute later, a Lakewood police officer saw McLeod and ordered him to drop his weapon. She was shot in the abdomen but fired back at him, Romero said.
The wounded officer, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery Monday night. She is expected to make a full recovery.
On Tuesday, candles, flower bouquets and some containers of fruit rested in the doorway of Cardenas' tattoo shop as people, including her fiance, Daniel Clelland, stopped by to remember a woman they said cared for so many.
"I don't know why someone would do this," Clelland said.
Cardenas' father, Alfredo Cardenas, told KMGH-TV that his only daughter owned her first tattoo shop when she was 19 and had worked in the Broadway location for 15 to 20 years.
Cardenas is survived by her 12-year-old, Alfredo Cardenas said.
"Very gregarious, very friendly, but she was a very determined person," he said. "She knew where she was going."
Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest
SEATTLE | A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.
More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.
And in Nevada the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada.
Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount.
The normally temperate part of the Pacific Northwest has shivered with temperatures hitting the single digits in some areas this week after extreme cold air from Canada's Fraser River Valley blew in on Sunday.
Snow and ice has made travel treacherous in some parts, forced closures and travel delays and prompted people to take shelter in emergency warming centers.
Temperatures could rise above freezing in Seattle Thursday and be even warmer in Portland, before airflow from the Pacific blows in on the weekend and causes the mercury to rise to more seasonable highs in the 40s Fahrenheit.
State officials in Oregon have declared an emergency. In Multnomah County — home to Portland — about a half dozen weather shelters were open this week. A similar number of shelters were opened in Seattle's King County, which also declared an emergency.
Seattle leaders said city shelters will remain open through the new year.
Winter weather and a return to pre-pandemic levels of traffic have resulted in hundreds of accidents on Oregon roads this holiday season.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 there were 915 traffic accidents in the state. During that same period last year there were 365 accidents and 237 in 2019, according to Oregon State Police. The number of deaths has not been calculated yet.
David House, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said the high number of accidents over the last week is a reminder to travelers to use caution and prepare for slick conditions.
"If you can sit tight for a couple more days, just avoid getting out there, that's going to be the safest thing you can possibly do," House said.
In Nevada, a statement released by Gov. Steve Sisolak's office said the emergency declaration will allow state officials to order vehicles traveling in on mountain highways to turn around and return to lower elevations until weather conditions subside and the roadways are safe to use.
"This will help prevent motorists from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways, potentially running out of gas in subfreezing temperatures without access to emergency services," the statement said.
It said U.S. 50 and State Routes 207 and 28 were experiencing long delays and dangerous conditions and that authorities need to be able to clear the roadways to make room for emergency vehicles and snow plows.
Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.
Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort at Lake Tahoe reported 135 inches since Dec. 21.
