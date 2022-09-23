Supreme Court Breyer

Then-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress in February in Washington. 

 Associated Press

Breyer: Supreme Court leaker still appears to be a mystery

WASHINGTON | It's a Washington mystery that no one seems able to unravel. The Supreme Court apparently still hasn't found the person who leaked a draft of the court's major abortion decision earlier this year.

