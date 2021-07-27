Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. | An injured bear cub that was rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.
Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young bear "Tamarack" after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.
A Markleeville homeowner telephoned the center Sunday night after returning from an evacuation and finding the cub walking on its elbows because of burns on its paws, said Denise Upton, the center's animal care director.
They called the fire incident commander, who escorted them into the closed area where they found the cub in the home's backyard. The cub tried to climb a tree but couldn't because of his wounds, Upton told the Tahoe Daily Tribune.
A veterinarian wrapped his burned paws and gave him painkillers. Upton said they're working with UC Davis to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.
INDIAN FALLS, Calif. | Cooler weather on Tuesday helped calm two gigantic wildfires in the U.S. West, but property losses mounted in a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend and in a remote area of Oregon that are both bracing for more hot, dry conditions that have been making the blazes so explosive.
Teams reviewing damage from the massive Dixie Fire in the mountains of Northern California have so far tallied 36 structures destroyed and seven damaged in the remote community of Indian Falls, said Nick Truax, an incident commander for the fire. It's unclear if that figure included homes or smaller buildings.
The assessment was about half done, Truax said in an online briefing Monday night, and the work depends on fire activity.
The Dixie Fire has scorched more than 325 square miles, an area bigger than New York City, and it was partially contained Tuesday. More than 10,000 homes were threatened in the region about 175 miles northeast of San Francisco.
LOS ANGELES | A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a wealthy California political donor on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and other overdoses.
Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. The verdict came exactly four years after one of the victims, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, was found dead of an overdose in Buck's West Hollywood apartment.
GILLETTE, Wyo. | Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died. He was 77.
Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former spokesman Max D'Onofrio said.
Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident near Gillette on Friday. He was stabilized before being flown to a hospital in Colorado but remained unconscious, D'Onofrio said.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. | A former Air Force intelligence analyst who once helped find targets for deadly U.S. drone strikes was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking top-secret details about the program.
Daniel Hale, 33, told a federal judge he felt compelled to leak information to a journalist out of guilt over his own participation in a program that he believed was indiscriminately killing civilians in Afghanistan far from the battlefield.
"It is wrong to kill," Hale said in a defiant statement in which he accepted responsibility for his actions, but also pleaded for mercy. "It is especially wrong to kill the defenseless."
