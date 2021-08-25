Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam
HANOI | Vice President Kamala Harris will turn her attention to issues surrounding worker rights and civil liberties Thursday as she closes out her visit to Southeast Asia, elevating activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights.
The events cap off a weeklong trip that took Harris to Singapore and Vietnam in a bid to strengthen U.S. relations with the two countries and affirm the commitment to a region that's grown increasingly important to U.S. efforts to counter China's influence globally.
She unveiled new agreements with Singapore to combat cyberthreats and tackle climate change, and aid to Vietnam to develop economic opportunities and combat the coronavirus, among other things.
Court upholds death sentence for church shooter Dylann Roof
RICHMOND, Va. | A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof's conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the "full horror" of what he did.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond rejected arguments that the young white man should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at the church, raining down dozens of bullets on those assembled. He was 21 at the time.
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
PIERRE, S.D. | South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Beadle County State's Attorney Michael Moore, who is one of two prosecutors on the case, told The Associated Press that "there won't be a trial and there will be a plea entered," but he declined to discuss further details of the arrangement. The plea will be entered Thursday, when Ravnsborg's trial was scheduled to begin, he said.
Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, was charged with three misdemeanors that each carry sentences of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.
Crash investigators said in November that Ravnsborg was distracted when he veered onto the shoulder of the highway where Boever was walking.
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. | A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others.
Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after his arrest last fall. He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one to plead guilty so far. It was a key victory for prosecutors as they try to prove an astonishing plot against the rest.
Garbin apologized to Whitmer, who was not in court, and her family.
Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts
LOS ANGELES | A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said.
Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to all of the allegations, which include 12 counts of rape.
The indictment, which was returned Aug. 19 and unsealed Wednesday, covers allegations dating from 1996 to 2019 with victims aged 15 to 51. The counts appear to be identical to charges filed against Jeremy last year, which he also denied.
