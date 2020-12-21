Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

NEWARK, Del. | President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states. It joins Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

Biden emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and said President Donald Trump's administration "deserves some credit" for getting the vaccine distribution process "off the ground."

Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports

WASHINGTON | Trump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government reports that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the coronavirus, a House panel investigating the alleged interference said Monday.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said his coronavirus subcommittee investigators have found evidence of a "political pressure campaign" to "bully" professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in what may have been an attempt to "cripple the nation's coronavirus response in a misguided effort to achieve herd immunity."

Herd immunity is shorthand for a theory — rejected by most public health experts — that society can be best protected by allowing younger people to get infected and develop natural immunity until vaccines are widely available.

Accusing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield of stonewalling his investigation, Clyburn issued subpoenas to compel them to turn over reams of documents and emails by Dec. 30.

In a statement, HHS responded that there was no political interference, adding: "While the administration is focused on vaccination shots, the subcommittee is focused on cheap shots to create headlines and mislead the American people."

The committee's topline findings were detailed in a 20-page letter to Azar and Redfield that centered on the actions of two political appointees earlier this year at HHS.

Iran urged not to squander chance to salvage nuclear deal

BERLIN | Countries trying to keep alive the 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear program agreed Monday to "positively address" the possibility of a U.S. return to the accord under the incoming Biden administration. Germany's foreign minister urged Iran not to waste what he called a final window of opportunity.

Monday's virtual meeting of parties to the agreement — the first at the level of foreign ministers in over a year — came as the deal is in what German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called a "downward spiral" caused by a mixture of strong U.S. pressure on Iran and Tehran's violations of the accord.

The remaining countries that signed the agreement with Iran — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to keep it from collapsing after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States in 2018.

The three European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington, the U.S. could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb — something Tehran insists it doesn't want to do.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the deal, which was negotiated while he was vice president.

Complicating that, Iran is now in violation of most major restrictions set out in the agreement, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium.

"We are standing at a crossroads today," Germany's Maas told reporters in Berlin, adding that the deal's survival or otherwise will be determined in the coming weeks and months.