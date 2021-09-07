Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa | The Iowa Board of Regents on Tuesday approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty.
The vote came a week after it was advanced by a state council over dozens of objections. The regents voted unanimously to allow the health system to build the hospital as part of a nearly $400 million complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities, The Gazette reported.
Opponents have said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business. The hospital is planned as part of larger complex that will include a $165 million, 169,000-square-foot “academic and clinic building,” which will hold outpatient clinics, faculty offices, and education, collaboration, and research spaces.
U.K. leader Johnson gambles on tax hike to pay for elder care
LONDON | U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday how he plans to keep a key election promise to grapple with the rocketing cost of long-term care for Britain’s growing older population. To do it, he broke another election vow: not to raise taxes.
Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that his Conservative government had made the “difficult but responsible” decision to hike taxes in order to raise $50 billion over three years for social care and the overstretched National Health Service. The NHS faces a backlog of millions of delayed appointments and procedures after 18 months of pandemic pressures.
Taxes on income from stock dividends will also rise 1.25% to defuse claims that the burden is falling only on working people.
China’s trade accelerates in August despite coronavirus
BEIJING | China’s import and export growth accelerated in August despite disruptions due to the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant.
Exports rose 25.6% over a year earlier to $294.3 billion, up from July’s 18.9% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 33.1% to $236 billion, up from the previous month’s 28.7%.
China’s exports to the United States rose 15.5% in August over a year earlier to $51.7 billion, accelerating from July’s 13.4% growth despite U.S. tariff hikes imposed in an enduring battle over Beijing’s technology ambitions.
Japan ex-official gets prison term in casino bribery case
TOKYO | A Tokyo court on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison a former top government official for taking bribes from a gambling company, in a high-profile case that has added to the political woes of Japan’s outgoing prime minister ahead of elections this year.
The Tokyo District Court found Tsukasa Akimoto, who was a vice-minister in charge of tourism and casino promotions, guilty of taking $69,200 in bribes from a Chinese gambling operator that was aiming to start a casino business in Japan. The court also fined Akimoto the amount in bribes he received from the Chinese company.
The court’s decision comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already facing criticism for his government’s coronavirus policies and hosting the Olympics despite widespread health concerns.
