Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

NICE, France | A young Tunisian man armed with a knife and carrying a copy of the Quran attacked worshippers in a French church and killed three Thursday, prompting the government to raise its security alert to the maximum level hours before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The attack in Mediterranean city of Nice was the third in less than two months that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by a satirical newspaper targeted in a 2015 attack.

Thursday's attacker was seriously wounded by police and hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the killings at the Notre Dame Basilica. The imposing edifice is located half a mile (less than a kilometer) from the site where another attacker plowed a truck into a crowd on France's national day in 2016, killing dozens.

President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 to 7,000.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said the suspect is a Tunisian born in 1999 who reached the Italian island of Lanpedusa, a key landing point for migrants crossing in boats from North Africa, on Sept. 20 and traveled to Paris on Oct. 9. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard did not specify when he arrived in Nice.

U.S. to use Iranian fuel sale proceeds to aid terror victims

The Trump administration plans to use proceeds from the sale of fuel confiscated from Iranian tankers to benefit victims of terrorism, officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. government in August seized 1.1 million barrels of fuel from four Iranian tankers that were en route to Venezuela. The fuel has since been sold, and officials say the proceeds will go to a special fund for victims of state-sponsored terrorism.

The money "will now go to a far better use than either regime, Iran or Venezuela, could have envisioned because it will provide relief for victims of terrorism rather than the perpetrators of such acts," said Elliott Abrams, the State Department's special representative for Iran and Venezuela.

The U.S. estimates that it will be able to recoup some $40 million from the sale, and a "great portion" of that sum will be directed to the terrorism fund, said Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

A separate forfeiture complaint from the Justice Department centers on Iranian guided missile parts that the U.S. Navy seized over the last year from flagless vessels in the Arabian Sea. Officials say the cargo was intended for militant groups in Yemen. The U.S. has consistently accused Iran of illegally smuggling arms to Houthi rebels battling the Yemeni government.

3 politicians from India's ruling party killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India | Assailants shot and killed three politicians from India's ruling party in Kashmir late Thursday, police said, blaming militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region.

Militants fired at the three members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, in southern Kulgam district, police said in a statement. The three were taken to a hospital, where they died, it said.

The party says they were members of the BJP's youth wing and one was general secretary of the party's Kulgam district. In a tweet, the BJP condemned the killings, calling them a "barbaric terror attack."

"Those who are responsible for this will not be spared," it said.

Government forces launched a search for the shooters, police said. Officials did not immediately reveal other details, and no rebel group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

The attack comes two days after India enacted laws allowing its citizens to buy land in Kashmir, exacerbating concerns from residents and rights groups who see such measures as a way to change the demographics of the Muslim-majority region.

France braces for monthlong lockdown as virus deaths mount

PARIS | French doctors expressed relief but business owners were in despair as France prepared Thursday to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on a fast-moving fall coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers at a Paris farmers' market said Thursday they were ready to restrict their freedoms given the rising number of virus-related deaths and COVID-19 patients filling French hospitals.

The new lockdown is gentler than what France saw in the spring, but still a shock to restaurants and other non-essential businesses that have been ordered to close their doors in one of the world's biggest economies.

French schools will stay open this time, to reduce learning gaps and allow parents to keep working. Farmer' markets, parks and factories can also continue operating, officials said.

French lawmakers are voting Thursday on the new restrictions announced by President Emmanuel Macron, which are set to come into effect at midnight. The lower house of parliament is dominated by Macron's centrist party, so approval is virtually guaranteed. The prime minister will lay out details of the virus-fighting plan Thursday evening.

Dr. Eric Caumes, head of the infectious and tropical disease department at Paris' Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital, said Thursday on BFM television that the new restrictions are "an admission of failure" of the government's prevention efforts. He urged tougher restrictions.

The head of France's main business lobby MEDEF, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, said on Europe-1 radio Thursday that "shutting businesses that are not responsible for contamination is a mistake" that could drive many into bankruptcy. He claimed it was a gift to internet retailer Amazon, "the big winner from confinement."