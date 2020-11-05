U.S. Postal Service found 815 ballots in Texas facility sweeps

AUSTIN, Texas | More than 800 mail ballots were found in Texas mail processing facilities and delivered to county election officials between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

A U.S. district judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to search its facilities Wednesday for mail-in ballots and submit a report on how many were found and what steps were taken to deliver them by the state's vote receipt deadline. Mailed absentee ballots in Texas must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and delivered no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

This came after a similar order Tuesday in which U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered USPS to sweep processing plants in 12 districts in the U.S., including Houston, for missing mail-in ballots by 3 p.m. Central Time. The postal service did not meet that deadline.

According to the document submitted by USPS on Wednesday, 815 ballots were found across the state between the two sweeps and transported to county election facilities. Only two ballots in the Wichita Falls area were marked for overnight transport "due to travel time." USPS did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on whether those two ballots had arrived on time to be counted.

In Texas, an estimated 85% of the vote has been counted. President Donald Trump leads Democratic nominee Joe Biden by more than 600,000 votes in the presidential race.

Greece imposes lockdown to avoid worst at hospitals

ATHENS, Greece | With a surge in coronavirus cases straining health systems in many European countries, Greece announced a nationwide lockdown Thursday in the hopes of stemming a rising tide of patients before its hospitals come under "unbearable" pressure.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he acted before infection rates reached the levels seen in many neighboring countries because, after years of financial crises that have damaged its health system, it couldn't afford to wait as long to impose restrictions as others had.

Before the outbreak, Greece had one of the lowest rates of intensive-care beds per capita in Europe. It has since doubled the number to 1,013. But, of the 348 beds dedicated to coronavirus cases, only 128 remain unoccupied.

On Wednesday, Greece announced a record 18 daily deaths and 2,646 new cases bringing the total confirmed cases to just under 47,000 and deaths to 673 in this country of nearly 11 million. Greece's rolling average of daily new cases is just over 17 per 100,000 people, as compared to 33 in the United Kingdom, about 47 in Italy and 68 in France. But the prime minister warned Greece also had less margin to respond.

France reinforcing its border controls following attacks

PARIS | French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France is reinforcing its border controls after a series of attacks that hit the country in recent weeks.

Macron said the number of police and troops in charge of border controls will double from 2,400 now to 4,800. They will focus on fighting illegal immigration and smuggling activities, he said, during a visit to a frontier post in Le Perthus, at the border with Spain.

"We see very clearly that terrorist actions can actually be led by some people who use migratory flows to threaten our territory. So we must reinforce our controls for reasons of national security," Macron said.

Macron notably referred to the Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice that killed three people last week. The chief suspect, Ibrahim Issaoui, is a 21-year-old Tunisian who transited through Italy in September en route to France. Issaoui is now in a French hospital after being wounded by police as they arrested him.

Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas | Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during a random robbery at a suburban Dallas apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.

Grand Prairie police say D'jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Antone was being held Thursday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Hassell, 30, was known for his roles in the NBC show "Surface" and the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right." Police have said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was fatally shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.