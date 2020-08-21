Birth of panda cub provides 'much-needed moment of pure joy'

WASHINGTON | Delivering a "much-needed moment of pure joy," the National Zoo's giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a wiggling cub Friday at a time of global pandemic and social unrest.

An experienced mom, "Mei Xiang picked the cub up immediately and began cradling and caring for it," the zoo said in a statement. "The panda team heard the cub vocalize."

Panda lovers around the world were able to see the birth on the zoo's Panda Cam. Zookeepers also were using the camera to keep an eye on mom and baby.

"Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and with the birth of this precious cub we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," said Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Monfort said Mei Xiang's age — 22 — made her chances of giving birth to a cub slim. "However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species' survival," he said.

She is the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23.

The zoo had given notice earlier in the day that Mei Xiang appeared to be in labor, noting her restlessness and body-licking.

Earlier this week, the zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, posted an image from Mei Xiang's ultrasound that confirmed the pregnancy. "Keep your paws crossed!" the zoo posted, reporting that the fetus was "kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid."

Giant pandas at birth are about the size of a stick of butter. They're pink and hairless; the distinctive black and white fur markings of giant pandas come later.

2 storms pose possible double threat to US Gulf Coast

Two tropical systems could become almost simultaneous threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week. They could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other. Or they could fall apart as they soak the Caribbean and Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Laura and a depression that is likely to become Tropical Storm Marco have such bad and good environments ahead of them that their futures were not clear Friday. Computer forecast models varied so much that some saw Laura becoming a major hurricane nearing the U.S., while others saw it dissipating.

If both storms survive the weekend, Laura is forecast to head toward the central Gulf Coast around Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, while the other system aims at Texas. The National Hurricane Center's late Friday afternoon forecast pushed both farther west and slowed Laura's track.

"A lot of people are going to be impacted by rainfall and storm surge in the Gulf of Mexico," said Joel Cline, the tropical program coordinator for the National Weather Service. "Since you simply don't know you really need to make precautions."

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

Because the hurricane center slowed Laura's entrance into the Gulf and moved its track westward, the two storms are now forecast to be together in the Gulf on Tuesday, just before the weaker western storm smacks Texas with Laura making landfall a bit less than a day later.

On Friday evening, it was centered about 210 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with 35 mph (55 kph) winds. It was headed northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

If the two storms make it, they could be crowded in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time Tuesday about 550 miles apart. That would leave open some weird possibilities, including the storms rotating around each other in a tropical two-step, pulling in closer to each other, nudging each other, weakening each other or — far less likely — merging.

The last time two storms made landfall in the United States within 24 hours of each other was in 1933, Klotzbach said.

It seems fitting for 2020 to have this type of twin threats, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

"Of course, we have to have two simultaneously land-falling hurricanes," McNoldy said. "It's best not to ask what's next."

On Friday morning, a hurricane-hunting airplane found Laura's center to be dozens of miles farther south and better formed than satellite images showed. That triggered a shift in the forecast track, putting Caribbean islands more at risk and an upgrade to tropical storm status.

If Laura goes over land, Puerto Rico and the mountains of Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cuba could tear it apart and not make it much of a threat to the mainland United States, meteorologists said. But if it misses or skirts land, it could head into warm waters conducive to strengthening as it approaches Florida, meteorologists said.

With competing scenarios, the hurricane center is forecasting a middle range for Laura of a weak hurricane heading into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Officials in the Florida Keys, which Laura might pass over on its route into the Gulf, declared a local state of emergency Friday and issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on boats, in mobile homes and in campers. Tourists staying in hotels should be aware of hazardous weather conditions and consider altering their plans starting on Sunday, Monroe County officials said in a news release.

Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. | Protesters in Oregon's largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months, officials said Friday.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

The agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

The violence came a day after protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that also targeted the ICE building. Two people were arrested, and several officers suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, a number of federal buildings across the city were closed as the FBI investigated a car bomb threat. The agency said in a statement Friday that investigators were trying to determine whether the threat, which was reported Thursday, was credible.

Two law enforcement officers, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the matter, said the threat warned of the intent to use a car bomb to target federal property. It wasn't clear if the threat was related to the protests.

Also this week, police arrested arrested Skylor Jernigan, 27, of Milwaukie, Oregon, on accusations of firing a gun after pro-police protesters organized by a right-wing group squared off with counterprotesters in Portland on Saturday.

At least one video from the scene showed a man, who appeared to be Jernigan, fire two rounds from the driver's side window of a sedan, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Jernigan was booked on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released without bail on Thursday, according to Multnomah County jail staff.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon's largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Thursday police released information that showed during more than 80 nights of protests in Portland authorities declared riots more than 17 times and arrested more than 500 people.

The riot declarations allow police to use tear gas, flash bang grenades and other non-lethal weapons to try to break up crowds.

Pentagon: Use of surveillance planes in protests was legal

WASHINGTON | The use of National Guard reconnaissance planes in four U.S. cities to monitor the widespread protests earlier this year didn't violate rules against the military collecting intelligence on Americans, a Pentagon report has concluded.

The investigation by the Air Force inspector general found that the planes were used to gather information about crowd size, crowd flows and fires but they did not monitor individuals. The probe was ordered by Defense Secretary Mark Esper in response to questions within the department and Congress about whether the military illegally conducted surveillance of American citizens during the unrest after the death of George Floyd.

The flights in late May and early June came as President Donald Trump was calling for tougher measures to quell the widespread unrest. Floyd was a black man who died after a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

National Guard troops were used to assist local law enforcement in a number of cities around the country.

The surveillance aircraft were used in four locations. And while the report found no intelligence gathering violations, it concluded that the Defense Department doesn't have adequate rules for the use of the RC-26 plane and that the aircraft is incorrectly considered to be a non-intelligence platform.

The plane is flown by the National Guard, and most often is used for counterdrug operations and in disasters to assess damage, help locate civilians and for other similar missions.

The investigation reviewed seven flights by the aircraft in Minnesota, Arizona, California and Washington, D.C. If found that while the sensors on the aircraft could show buildings and vehicles, they "were not capable of identifying any distinguishing features of people" and they did not have the capability of collecting information from cellphones or radios.

The report, submitted by the Air Force inspector general, Lt. Gen. Sami Said, said the RC-26 should be considered an intelligence aircraft, which would require more senior approvals for the use of the plane and more strict guidance on the missions.

The use of the surveillance planes was not approved by Esper, because officials did not think that was required. But the report concludes the defense secretary should have final approval over those missions. It also found that Pentagon policies about the approval and use of the aircraft were vague and needed to be tightened.

The Air Force report did not look into the use of helicopters by the National Guard in Washington, where there were reports that they hovered low over protesters, creating a deafening noise and spraying the crowd with rotor wash.