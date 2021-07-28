Little hope for 5 missing workers at German blast site
BERLIN | Officials said Wednesday they have little hope of finding five missing workers alive, a day after an explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in western Germany that killed at least two people and injured 31 others.
Tuesday's explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site sent a large black cloud of smoke into the air and ignited a blaze that took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish.
"The events of yesterday shocked us all," said Frank Hyldmar, the chief executive of Currenta, which operates the Chempark industrial park
"At least two people lost their lives," he said. "Five are currently still missing. We no longer have much hope of finding them alive."
He added that of the 31 injured, one person was still in a life-threatening condition.
Fed's Powell downplays delta variant's threat to the economy
WASHINGTON | The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is raising infections, leading some companies and governments to require vaccinations and raising concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.
But on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected a note of reassurance, suggesting that the delta variant poses little threat to the economy, at least so far.
"What we've seen is with successive waves of COVID over the past year and some months now," Powell said at a news conference, "there has tended to be less in the way of economic implications from each wave. We will see whether that is the case with the delta variety, but it's certainly not an unreasonable expectation."
Leftist political novice sworn in as Peru's president
LIMA, Peru | Pedro Castillo, a leftist political novice who has promised to be a champion of his country's poor, on Wednesday became Peru's new president.
The rural teacher who has never held political office before was sworn in less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election. He is Peru's first president of peasant origin.
In a ceremony in the capital of Lima, Castillo made a commitment "for God, for my family, for my peasant sisters and brothers, teachers, patrolmen, children, youth and women, and for a new Constitution." He then he sang the national anthem, taking off his signature hat and placing it over his heart.
He succeeds President Francisco Sagasti, whom Congress appointed in November to lead the South American nation after weeks of political turmoil.
FDA allows automatic 'generic' swap for brand-name insulin
U.S. regulators took action Wednesday that will make it easier to get a cheaper, near-copy of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore.
Doctors now have to specifically prescribe what's called a biosimilar or OK substituting it for a more expensive brand-name insulin.
Wednesday's move by the Food and Drug Administration will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills for other kinds of drugs.
Russian police raid home of investigative journalist
MOSCOW | Police in Russia raided the home of the chief editor of an investigative news site that was recently designated as a "foreign agent," the latest move by authorities to raise the pressure on independent media before the country's September parliamentary election.
The Insider news site chief editor Roman Dobrokhotov tweeted Wednesday that "police are knocking" on his apartment door, and his wife reported the raid to the OVD-Info legal aid group before her phone became unavailable.
A lawyer from another legal aid group, Pravozashchita Otkrytki, headed to Dobrokhotov's apartment. The group said police seized cellphones, laptops and tablets during the raid, as well as Dobrokhotov's international passport. Sergei Yezhov, a journalist with The Insider, said Dobrokhotov was supposed to travel outside of Russia on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.