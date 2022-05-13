Biden urges local leaders to boost safety spending
WASHINGTON | Flanked by law enforcement officials and local leaders in the Rose Garden, President Joe Biden said Friday his administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is boosting public safety by investing in police departments.
“The answer is not to defund the police,” he said. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”
Biden said more money should be spent on public safety before the summer months, which typically bring a spike in violent crime.
Among the officials who met with Biden were the mayors and police chiefs of Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida.
Unionists block new N. Ireland gov’t over Brexit trade rules
LONDON | Northern Ireland’s second-biggest political party on Friday blocked the formation of a working legislature in Belfast, and said it would keep up the boycott until the U.K. government tears up post-Brexit trade rules it accuses of destabilizing the region.
The Democratic Unionist Party’s move deepens Northern Ireland’s political deadlock, which is fueling a U.K.-EU feud that could balloon into a trade war between Britain and the 27-nation European Union.
The DUP came second in a Northern Ireland Assembly election last week that saw Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein win the most seats — the first time a party that seeks union with the Republic of Ireland has won an election in the bastion of Protestant power.
Under Northern Ireland’s mandatory power-sharing rules, that gives Sinn Fein the post of first minister, with the DUP taking the deputy first minister job. A government can’t be formed unless both roles are filled, and the DUP says it won’t take part unless border checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are scrapped.
