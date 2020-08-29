Trump's intel chief ends election security briefings to Hill

WASHINGTON — The nation's top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill, a move that raised concern among lawmakers Saturday about the public's right to know about foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election.

President Donald Trump said National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe made the decision because the administration "got tired" of intelligence about election security leaking from Congress.

"They leaked the information ... and what's even worse, they leaked the wrong information and we got tired of it," Trump told reporters while attending a briefing on Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas. He didn't offer details to support his statement.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said the idea that the national intelligence director's office would stop briefing Congress on foreign threats to the U.S. election is "an outrage" and that written updates were "flatly insufficient."

"America's election — indeed, our foundation of democracy itself — is under threat as we face weaponized disinformation from global foes around the planet," King, a member of the Senate's intelligence committee, said in a lengthy statement. "To stifle and limit the American peoples' awareness of this fact cannot be explained — or allowed."

Ratcliffe, who oversees the nation's intelligence agencies, sent formal notification letters Saturday to the Senate and House leadership and the chairmen and ranking members of both chambers' intelligence committees.

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

WASHINGTON | Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group's page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.

The page for the "Kenosha Guard" violated Facebook's policies and had been flagged by "a bunch of people," Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. The social media giant has in recent weeks adopted new guidelines removing or restricting posts from groups that pose a threat to public safety.

Facebook took down the page Wednesday, after an armed civilian allegedly killed two people and wounded a third Tuesday night amid protests in Kenosha that followed the shooting of Blake, who is Black.

"It was largely an operational mistake," Zuckerberg said. "The contractors, the reviewers, who the initial complaints were funneled to, didn't, basically didn't pick this up."

Belarus cracks down on journalists, 2 AP staff deported

MOSCOW | Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, on Saturday cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists.

Two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists who were covering the recent protests in Belarus were deported to Russia on Saturday. In addition, the AP's Belarusian journalists were told by the government that their press credentials had been revoked.

"The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms this blatant attack on press freedom in Belarus. AP calls on the Belarusian government to reinstate the credentials of independent journalists and allow them to continue reporting the facts of what is happening in Belarus to the world," said Lauren Easton, the AP's director of media relations.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said accreditation rights were also taken away from 17 Belarusians working for several other media. Germany's ARD television said two of its Moscow-based journalists also were deported to Russia, a Belarusian producer faces trial on Monday and their accreditation to work in Belarus was revoked. The BBC said two of its journalists working for the BBC Russian service in Minsk also had their accreditation revoked and U.S.-funded radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said five of its journalists lost their accreditation.

Thousands march in Mauritius over dead dolphins, oil spill

JOHANNESBURG | Honking and drumming, tens of thousands of people protested Saturday in Mauritius over the government's slow response to an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.

Outraged over the Indian Ocean island nation's worst environmental disaster in years, protesters displayed signs such as "You have no shame" and "I've seen better Cabinets at IKEA."

They marched peacefully through the capital, Port Louis, a month after the ship struck a coral reef a mile offshore. It later cracked under the pounding surf and spilled around 1,000 tons of fuel oil into fragile marine areas.

Addressing the crowd in Port Louis, some speakers called for top officials to step down. There was no immediate government comment. Other protests were reported outside the Mauritius High Commission in London and in Paris and Perth, Australia.

Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

Authorities on Friday said at least 39 dead dolphins have washed ashore but it's not yet clear what killed them. The government said no fuel oil was found in two necropsies so far and called the deaths a "sad coincidence."