U.S. hits all of Iran's financial sector with sanctions

WASHINGTON | The Trump administration has blacklisted virtually all of Iran's financial sector, dealing another blow to an economy that is already reeling under U.S. sanctions. The move will deepen tensions with European nations and others over Iran.

Thursday's move hits 18 Iranian banks that had thus far escaped the bulk of re-imposed U.S. sanctions and, more importantly, subjects foreign, non-Iranian financial institutions to penalties for doing business with them. Thus, it effectively cuts them off from the international financial system.

"Today's action to identify the financial sector and sanction eighteen major Iranian banks reflects our commitment to stop illicit access to U.S. dollars," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "Our sanctions programs will continue until Iran stops its support of terrorist activities and ends its nuclear programs. Today's actions will continue to allow for humanitarian transactions to support the Iranian people."

The action targets 16 Iranian banks for their role in the country's financial sector, one bank for being owned or controlled by a another sanctioned Iranian bank and one military-affiliated bank, Treasury said in a statement. Some of them had been covered by previous designations but Thursday's move places them all under the same authority covering Iran's entire financial sector.

The targeted banks are the Amin Investment Bank, Bank Keshavarzi Iran, Bank Maskan, Bank Refah Kargaran, Bank-e Shahr, Eghtesad Novin Bank, Gharzolhasaneh Resalat Bank, Hekmat Iranian Bank, Iran Zamin Bank, Karafarin Bank, Khavarmianeh Bank, Mehr Iran Credit Union Bank, Pasargad Bank, Saman Bank, Sarmayeh Bank, Tosee Taavon Bank, Tourism Bank and Islamic Regional Cooperation Bank.

Foreign companies that do business with those banks were given 45 days to wind down their operations before facing so-called "secondary sanctions."

European nations have opposed the blanket financial services blacklisting because it will open up their biggest banks and and other companies to U.S. penalties for conducting business with Iran that had previously been allowed.

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

LANSING, Mich. | Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home.

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her "uncontrolled power," according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and seek a "civil war."

The two groups trained together and planned "various acts of violence," according to the state police.

Rehearsals for the kidnapping plot took place in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit, and four of the men had planned to meet Wednesday to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear."

The FBI quoted one of the men as saying Whitmer "has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."

Authorities said the plots were stopped with the work of undercover agents and informants. The men were arrested Wednesday night. The six charged in federal court face up to life in prison if convicted. The state terrorism charges the other seven men face carry a possible 20-year sentence.

Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney in western Michigan, called the men "violent extremists."

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature

NEW YORK | Louise Glück, an American poet long revered for the power, inventiveness and concision of her work and for her generosity to younger writers, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Nobel Committee on Thursday praised her as "candid and uncompromising" in granting a rare honor for a U.S. poet, with Wallace Stevens, Gwendolyn Brooks and Robert Frost among her predecessors who were bypassed. Glück spoke briefly to reporters waiting outside her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, saying she felt "agitation, joy, gratitude."

Glück is a former U.S. poet laureate who had already received virtually every honor possible for a poet, including the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for "The Wild Iris," the National Book Award in 2014 for "Faithful and Virtuous Night" and a National Humanities Medal in 2015. She is just the 16th woman to get the Nobel for literature since it was started in 1901.

A native of New York City, descended in part from Hungarian Jews, Glück began reading poetry obsessively as a child, and by her early teens, she was already trying to have her work published. She struggled with anorexia as an adolescent, later saying that her eating disorder was less an expression of despair than of her desire to free the soul from the confines of her body, a theme that later arose in her work. The 77-year-old Glück has drawn from both personal experience and common history and mythology, whether revisiting the final section of "The Iliad" in "Penelope's Song" or the abduction of Persephone in "Persephone's Song," in which she imagines Persephone "lying in the bed of Hades":

"What is in her mind?/ Is she afraid? Has something/ blotted out the idea/ of mind?"

Anders Olson, chairman of the Nobel literature committee, said that "Glück seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works. The voices of Dido, Persephone and Eurydice –- the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed -– are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid."

Glück's poetry collections also include "Descending Figure," "Ararat" and "The Triumph of Achilles," winner of the National Book Critics Circle prize in 1985. It contains one of her most anthologized poems, the spare and despairing "Mock Orange," in which a flowering shrub becomes the focus of a wider wail of anguish about sex and life: "How can I rest? / How can I be content / when there is still / that odor in the world?"