Lebanon Migration

A Palestinian rescue team stands on a Lebanese shore, as they wait to receive from the Syrian Red Crescent several victims of those who were on a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon that sank in Syrian waters. 

 Associated Press

Syrian official says so far, 77 dead in migrant boat sinking

ARIDA BORDER CROSSING, Lebanon | At least 77 people were killed when a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank off Syria this week, the country's health minister said Friday, amid fears the death toll could be far higher.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.