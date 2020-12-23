Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone

COLUMBUS, Ohio | Body camera footage released Wednesday shows Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he is fatally shot by a Columbus police officer.

About six seconds pass between the time Hill is visible in the video and when the officer fires his weapon early Tuesday. There is no audio because the officer hadn't activated the body camera; an automatic "look back" feature captured the shooting without audio.

Without audio, it's unclear whether the officer, identified as Adam Coy, yelled any commands at Hill, whose right hand isn't visible in the video. Authorities say no weapon was recovered from the scene. The city says Hill was visiting someone at the time.

Hill lay on the garage floor for several minutes without any officer on the scene coming to his aid. That violates policy requiring officers to help the injured, said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday, calling for Coy to be fired as a result.

Coy also violated departmental policies requiring his camera's full video and audio functions to have been activated, Ginther said.

After Coy activates the audio, he is heard using an expletive as he yells at Hill, now lying on the garage floor, to put his "hands off to the side! Hands out to the side now!" A few seconds later, Coy yells at Hill, "Roll to your stomach now," and then: "Get your hand up from underneath you, now!"

Coy then asks a dispatcher, "We got a medic coming" and yells, "Don't move, dude!" to Hill as he lies on his side groaning.

Hill died less than an hour later at a hospital.

Coy, a 17-year member of the force, was relieved of duty, ordered to turn in his gun and badge, and stripped of police powers pending the outcome of investigations. By union contract, the officer will still be paid.

With time running out, EU and U.K. near post-Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators inched their way to within touching distance of a trade deal early Thursday, raising hopes a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year's Day could be averted, officials said.

After resolving a few remaining fair-competition issues, negotiators tussled over EU fishing rights in U.K. waters as they worked to secure a provisional deal for a post-Brexit relationship after nine months of talks.

“Work will continue throughout the night," said EU spokesman Eric Mamer.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a Cabinet conference call to brief his senior ministers on the outlines of the deal, ahead of an announcement widely expected later Thursday.

Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are likely to bring news of an agreement before the tentative deal goes to the 27 EU capitals seeking unanimous approval and the blessing of the EU and British parliaments.

Gunman kills 3 French police in domestic abuse standoff

PARIS | A heavily armed gunman in southern France killed three police officers responding to a domestic violence call at his house and then fled, and he was found dead nearby Wednesday after an apparent suicide, the regional prosecutor said.

The bloodshed started when a woman called a friend for help Tuesday night and reported her partner had beaten her at the couple's home in the mountainside village of Ambert southwest of Lyon, regional Prosecutor Eric Maillaud told reporters.

The friend called police, and when gendarmes arrived, they found the woman on the roof, where she had taken refuge after the man apparently set the house on fire, the prosecutor said.

In the ensuing standoff, three police officers were killed and another injured, and the gunman fled.

ast year, which prompted a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

More than 100 killed in latest ethnic massacre in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya | More than 100 people have been killed in the latest massacre along ethnic lines in western Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said Wednesday, and the toll is expected to rise.

The attack in Metekel zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region occurred a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the region and spoke about the need to end such massacres. Ethnic tensions are a major challenge as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups.

Amnesty International, which spoke with five survivors, said members of the ethnic Gumuz community attacked the homes of ethnic Amhara, Oromo and Shinasha, setting them on fire and stabbing and shooting residents.

Amharas are the second most populous ethnic group in Ethiopia, and they have been targeted repeatedly in recent weeks.