France, Italy search for missing victims after deadly floods

PARIS | French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops to search for at least eight people who were missing after devastating floods hit a mountainous border region with Italy, where at least four people were killed.

Emergency workers in Italy recovered two corpses Sunday in northern Liguria that they feared may have been washed away as a result of the storms that killed two other people on Saturday.

Floods washed away houses and destroyed roads and bridges surrounding the city of Nice on the French Riviera after almost a year's average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said over 100 homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

The missing include two French firefighters whose vehicle was carried away by a torrent when a road collapsed south of the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie. Authorities fear more victims as many families couldn't reach out to relatives due to cellphone service being down.

Tropical Storm Delta strengthens as Gamma weakens off Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Delta rapidly strengthened in the Caribbean Monday, aiming to hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula potentially as a major hurricane before continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

That part of Mexico is still soaked from Tropical Storm Gamma which hit its popular coastal resorts over the weekend and forced thousands from their homes in Tabasco and Chiapas. Gamma weakened to a tropical depression Monday after leaving six dead in southeastern Mexico. It continued to break up just north of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Delta had been forecast to strike western Cuba, but shifted a bit to the west Monday putting it on a path to scrape the northeast tip of the Yucatan early Wednesday. Their models suggested Delta could gain between 40 to 46 mph in strength in the next 24 hours.

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash as Iran works on peace plan

YEREVAN, Armenia | Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, while Azerbaijan said several of its towns and its second-largest city were attacked.

Iran, which borders both countries, said it was working on a peace plan for the decades-old conflict, which reignited last month and has killed scores of people on both sides.

Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of targeting civilians and have reported damage to nonmilitary infrastructure.

Uganda reports blood shortages amid coronavirus pandemic

KAMPALA, Uganda | Health authorities in Uganda say the supply of blood has sharply declined since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as fewer people donate and schools remain closed. The consequences are sometimes deadly.

Students, especially those in secondary school, are the largest group of blood donors in the East African country but schools have been closed since March amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

This means the government agency charged with collecting blood is failing to meet its targets.

Dr. Emmanuel Batiibwe, the director of a hospital that looks after many of the poorest residents of the capital, Kampala, cited multiple deaths there in recent months related to blood shortages.