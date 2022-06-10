Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released
A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop arrived for his normal shift and worked before he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees in the area of a breakroom, authorities said Friday.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, a day after the shooting. Authorities, who have yet to release a motive, said the man’s identity won’t be made public until he is formally charged.
Officers from the Smithsburg Police Department arrived on the scene at Columbia Machine Inc. first and found an injured victim outside of the business. As deputies arrived, three additional victims, all of whom were deceased, were located inside the business, the Washington County sheriff’s office said.
The suspect left the scene in a car and was quickly met by Maryland State Police. A Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released late Thursday, authorities said.
Watchdog says Afghan Taliban detaining and torturing civilians
ISLAMABAD | Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group, the New York-based Human Rights Watch said Friday.
Fighting has escalated in Panjshir province since mid-May as anti-Taliban forces there attacked Taliban units and checkpoints, HRW said in a statement. The Taliban have responded by deploying thousands of fighters on search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the opposition forces, the group added.
