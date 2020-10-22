U.S. NATO allies still short on defense spending aims

BRUSSELS — U.S. allies in Europe and Canada have increased defense spending for a sixth consecutive year but most of them will still fail to achieve a NATO spending ambition by the target date of 2024, according to new figures being discussed by defense ministers on Thursday.

NATO countries slashed their military budgets in the 1990s after the Cold War, but they were spurred back into action when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. That year, the allies pledged to halt the cuts and move toward spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense by 2024.

According to the new data, France and Norway are forecast to join eight other countries spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense this year. Those others are Britain, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and the United States — which has a bigger budget than all 29 of its allies combined.

But the other 20 allies will not make the cut, according to the projections. Their spending ranges from just below 2% in Bulgaria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovakia and Turkey to less than 1% in Luxembourg. Canada and Italy are forecast to spend just under 1.5% this year.

The figures were being discussed Thursday by NATO defense ministers at a two-day videoconference.

Given that gross domestic product varies with economic growth, the impact of the coronavirus, which has ravaged world economies, probably plays a large part in pushing France and Norway over the 2% bar this year.

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS | A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, saying there was not enough probable cause for that count to proceed to trial. The more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill's ruling, dated Wednesday and made public Thursday, found probable cause for Chauvin to be tried on one count of unintentional second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter. Cahill also found probable cause to move forward with the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

On the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors presented probable cause to show Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death, and that he was committing or attempting to commit another felony at the time, in this case, assault, Cahill wrote.

He said prosecutors do not need to show Chauvin's actions were the sole cause of Floyd's death. He also said Chauvin's decision to continue kneeling on Floyd's neck after he went silent and motionless "is strong evidence of Chauvin's intent to inflict bodily harm."

French PM says 2nd virus wave is here, vastly extends curfew

PARIS — French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus, saying "the second wave is here."

The curfew imposed in eight regions of France last week, including Paris and its suburbs, is being extended to 38 more regions and Polynesia starting Friday at midnight, Castex said. It is likely to last six weeks before a review, he said.

The extension means that 46 million of France's 67 million people will be under 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfews that prohibit them from being out and about during those hours except for limited reasons, such as walking a dog, traveling to and from work and catching a train or flight.

Hours after the prime minister announced the curfews, public health authorities reported that France had recorded more than 41,600 new virus cases, a daily high since the country began widespread testing. Figures showed France nearing 1 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 999,043 as of Thursday evening.

Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids

SAN DIEGO — A federal judge on Thursday urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017.

A court filing revealed this week that researchers have been unable to track down the parents of 545 children — a number much larger than previously known and that drew outcry. Most of the parents were deported to their Central American homelands, and their children were placed with sponsors in the U.S., often relatives.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw refrained from issuing an order during a hearing in San Diego and instead asked Justice Department attorneys to explore ways the administration can make it easier to find the parents.

Attempts to find families separated from their children have been underway since Sabraw ordered the government in 2018 to end the much-criticized practice under its "zero tolerance" policy for people who cross the border illegally.