Parade attack suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder
CHICAGO | The man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a beloved holiday event.
Prosecutors previously filed seven murder charges against Robert E. Crimo III. They announced the grand jury's decision to indict him on 117 felony charges on Wednesday.
Attorneys for Crimo have not made a formal response yet to any of the charges he faces in the July Fourth shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois. A representative for the county public defenders office, which is representing Crimo, said Wednesday that it does not comment publicly on any cases.
Prosecutors have said Crimo, 21, admitted to the shooting when police arrested him following an hourslong search on July 4.
Courts block abortion bans in Wyoming, North Dakota
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota were temporarily blocked Wednesday by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions.
A judge in Wyoming sided with a firebombed women's health clinic and others who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients, while a North Dakota judge sided with the state's only abortion clinic, Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.
The Wyoming law was set to take effect Wednesday. The North Dakota law was set to take effect Thursday.
Meanwhile, West Virginia lawmakers moved ahead with a ban amid protests and dozens speaking against the measure.
The latest court action in North Dakota and Wyoming put them among several states including Kentucky, Louisiana and Utah where judges have temporarily blocked implementation of "trigger laws" while lawsuits play out.
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in U.S. Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. | The scorching heat spell in the Pacific Northwest is now expected to last longer than forecasters had initially predicted, setting parts of the normally temperate region on course to break heat wave duration records.
As temperatures hit a daily record 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, the National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning for the city from Thursday through Saturday evening.
Elsewhere, Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F. The heat spell was forecast to last into Saturday in western Washington as well.
About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during a 2021 heat wave that hit in late June and early July.
Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd's rights
ST. PAUL, Minn. | A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights to lighter terms than recommended in sentencing guidelines, calling one "truly a rookie officer" and describing the other as "a good police officer, father and husband."
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and Tou Thao to 3½ years for violating Floyd's rights in the May 25, 2020, killing in which then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn't breathe and eventually grew still. The killing, captured in bystander video, sparked protests worldwide and a reckoning of racial injustice.
Kueng pinned Floyd's back, Thao held back concerned bystanders, and a fourth officer, Thomas Lane, held Floyd's feet.
Study casts more doubt on use of high-dose vitamin D pills
More research suggests it's time to abandon the craze over vitamin D.
Taking high doses of "the sunshine vitamin" doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans, researchers reported Wednesday.
It's the latest in a string of disappointments about a nutrient once hoped to have wide-ranging protective effects. That same study of nearly 26,000 people already had found that popping lots of vitamin D pills didn't prevent heart disease, cancer or memory loss either.
And while getting enough vitamin D is important for strong bones, "more is not better," said Dr. Meryl LeBoff of Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital, the study's lead author.
