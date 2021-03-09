Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year.

The Republican governor had expressed reservations about the bill, which only allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest. Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where legislators have proposed outright abortion bans this year.

Hutchinson said he was signing the bill because of its "overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions."

The bans were pushed by Republicans who want to force the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Conservatives believe the court is more open to striking down the decision following former President Donald Trump's three appointments to the court.

High court won't hear Trump immigration case after all

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court won't weigh in on the legality of a controversial Trump administration immigration policy after an agreement by the Biden administration and states and groups challenging it. The agreement comes amid the Biden administration's reconsideration of the so-called public charge rule.

The justices, at the administration's request, also put off cases they had agreed to hear over the funding of portions of the wall along the border with Mexico and the policy of forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings.

The high court had in late February agreed to hear a Trump administration appeal of a lower court ruling against the public charge rule. The policy allows the denial of permanent residency status to immigrants because of their use of food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers or other public benefits. The justices had agreed to hear the case even as President Joe Biden called for a "top-to-bottom" review of the rule.

EU lawmakers lift the immunity of 3 Catalan separatists

BRUSSELS | The European Parliament on Tuesday lifted the immunity of the former president of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move that could pave the way for their extradition and reopen the scars of separatism in Spain.

The Spanish government immediately welcome the decision by the European Union's legislature as a victory for the rule of law and against those who sought to break the rich northeastern region away from the rest of Spain.

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

In 2019, Puigdemont and his two associates won seats in the European Parliament and were afforded protection as members of the EU assembly.

39 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia | Thirty-nine African migrants, including several children, perished at dawn on Tuesday off the Tunisian coast after a boat carrying 93 people sank, authorities said.

Their bodies were recovered by relief units in the waters off the Mediterranean port city of Sfax in southern Tunisia, the spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard, Houssameddine Jebabli, told The Associated Press.

A second boat also ran aground in the same area. Navy and coast guard teams and volunteer fishing boats found 39 bodies and rescued a total of 165 migrants from both vessels, according to a statement from the Tunisian Defense Ministry.

The survivors were taken to the Sfax fishing port for administrative questioning, while a search for survivors or other victims was continuing, the statement said.