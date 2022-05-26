Lawsuit: California transit agency failed to stop gunman
SAN FRANCISCO | One year after a problem employee shot and killed nine coworkers in a rampage at a light rail yard, the family of one of the victims filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging negligence and wrongful death by the Northern California transportation agency, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and a private security firm by failing to address the gunman's history of violent threats or provide adequate security.
Samuel James Cassidy, 57, shot the men one by one inside a rail yard at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority after he arrived for work on May 26, 2021 with three 9 mm handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines. He fired a total of 39 bullets, killing nine workers before he turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.
The agency later released more than 200 pages of emails and other documents that showed Cassidy was the subject of four investigations into his workplace conduct, and after one verbal altercation a colleague worried that Cassidy could "go postal."
The transit agency "knew, and had experienced, Cassidy's repeated pattern of insubordination. They were also aware of numerous verbal altercations Cassidy had with coworkers on at least four separate occasions, in which SCVTA failed to adequately investigate and/or discipline Cassidy for any of these separate incidents," said the lawsuit filed by the family of Lars Kepler Lane, who had worked at the VTA since 2001 and had three children.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies
Ray Liotta, the blue-eyed actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 67.
Liotta's publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn't wake up Thursday morning. An official at the Dominican Republic's National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue.
Robert De Niro, who co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," said in an emailed statement: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace."
Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen Hill in "Goodfellas" tweeted Thursday that she was, "Utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."
Justices won't block Biden policy on 'social cost of carbon'
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Biden administration to use a higher estimate, challenged by Republican-led states, for calculating damages to people and the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.
The justices did not comment in refusing to put back in place an order from a federal judge in Louisiana that had blocked the administration from putting greater emphasis on potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries.
The approach uses the "social cost of carbon" to calculate future climate damages to justify tougher restrictions for fossil fuels, transportation and other industries.
The justices' refusal to do so allows the administration to use an interim standard of $51 in damages per ton of carbon dioxide emitted while it works to update and possibly increase the cost per ton. The $51 figure was used by the Obama administration before the Trump administration cut it to $7.
U.S. making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites
WASHINGTON | The White House on Thursday announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.
The nation's first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island, providing patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections.
Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations. Federal regulators have also sent clearer guidance to physicians to help them determine how to manage Paxlovid's interactions with other drugs, with an eye toward helping prescribers find ways to get the life-saving medication to more patients.
Confirmed infections in the U.S. have quadrupled since late March, from about 25,000 a day to more than 105,000 daily now. But deaths, which have tended to lag infections by three to four weeks over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, have declined steadily and are now plateaued at fewer than 300 per day.
