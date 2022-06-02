White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.
White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration's planning for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He said the Food and Drug Administration's outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors' offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.
Jha said states can begin placing orders for pediatric vaccines on Friday, and said the administration has an initial supply of 10 million doses available. He said it may take a few days for the vaccines to arrive across the country and vaccine appointments to be widespread.
The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritize large-volume sites like children's hospitals, and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.
Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels
NEW YORK | Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump.
The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.
The judge said Avenatti's crime against Daniels was made "out of desperation" when his law firm was struggling. He called Avenatti's behavior "craven and egregious" and blamed it on "blind ambition." He also required Avenatti to pay $148,000 in restitution and forfeit the roughly $297,000 that prosecutors say he stole from Daniels.
The judge said he believed the sentence "will send a message to lawyers" that, if they go astray, they will lose their profession and their liberty.
China demands U.S. stop trade talks with Taiwan
BEIJING | China's government on Thursday accused Washington of jeopardizing peace after U.S. envoys began trade talks with Taiwan aimed at deepening relations with the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing.
Talks that started Wednesday cover trade, regulation and other areas based on "shared values" as market-oriented economies, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. It did not mention China but the talks add to gestures that show U.S. support for Taiwan amid menacing behavior by Beijing, which threatens to invade.
Trade dialogues "disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian. He called on Washington to "stop negotiating agreements with Taiwan that have sovereign connotations and official nature."
Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party's victory on the mainland. They have multibillion-dollar trade and investment ties but no official relations. Beijing says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations.
Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts
GAITHERSBURG, Md. | Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option -- shots made with a more tried-and-true technology than today's versions. The big question: Why should they care?
After long delays, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide within weeks whether to authorize Novavax's vaccine. It's late in the pandemic for a new choice, with about three-quarters of U.S. adults already vaccinated.
But the company is hoping to find a niche among some of the unvaccinated millions who might agree to a more traditional kind of shot -- a protein vaccine — and also to become a top choice for boosters, regardless of which type people got first. Only about half of vaccinated adults have gotten a booster.
The Novavax vaccine already is used in parts of Europe and multiple other countries, but FDA clearance is a key hurdle. And health experts are closely watching to see if a new tool offers advantages, either in enticing vaccine holdouts or maybe even offering somewhat broader immunity.
