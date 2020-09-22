Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew

A California firefighter killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles was identified Tuesday as a member of an elite Hotshot crew dedicated to fighting wildfires.

Charles Morton, 39, a San Diego native, was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and a squad boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshots in San Bernardino National Forest, officials said. He was married and had a daughter.

Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said Morton was a well-respected leader who was always there for his squad and his crew at the toughest times.

"Our hearts go out to Charlie's loved ones, coworkers, friends and the Big Bear Hotshots," she said. "We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

On Tuesday, a procession escorted Morton's body from San Bernardino to an Orange County mortuary. Ramon Herrera, also with the U.S. Forest Service, told KTLA he had worked with Morton.

"He always had my back," Herrera said. "I mean, to lose such a good man, not just a firefighter, but he was a good person, and I'm going to miss him terribly."

The U.S. Hotshots Association posted a photo of a belt buckle on social media after Morton's death, writing: "Rest easy brother, may the wind be at your back."

Hotshots, according to the Forest Service, are highly skilled hand crews and often assigned to work on the most challenging parts of wildfires. They must meet stringent standards for physical fitness and training.

Iran strikes defiant tone at UN under crushing US sanctions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Grappling with a weakened economy and the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak, Iran's president delivered a defiant and fiery speech Tuesday to the U.N. General Assembly as he insisted it would be the United States that surrenders to Iran's resilience.

Hassan Rouhani spoke in a prerecorded speech to the virtual summit just days after Iran's currency plunged to its lowest levels ever against the U.S. dollar due to crippling U.S. sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, who pulled the U.S. out of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The accord had been signed by the Obama administration. The sanctions effectively bar Iran from selling its oil globally.

"The United States can impose neither negotiations nor war on us," Rouhani said, adding: "Life is hard under sanctions. However, harder is life without independence."

Rouhani compared his country's plight with that of George Floyd, the Black American man who died in May after a white police officer in Minneapolis pinned him to the ground by pressing a knee into his neck. Floyd's death set off nationwide protests in support of Black lives.

Calling it "reminiscent of our own experience," Rouhani said: "We instantly recognize the feet kneeling on the neck as the feet of arrogance on the neck of independent nations."

He said Iran "has paid a similar high price" in its quest for freedom and liberation from domination.

Rouhani insisted his nation does not deserve sanctions and described the U.S. as "a terrorist and interventionist outsider" before referring to the 1953 U.S.-backed coup that cemented the control of the shah in Iran, which ultimately pushed the country toward its Islamic Revolution and hostility with the West. He said it is the U.S. that has been "the sole user of atomic bombs" in the world.

This week, the White House doubled down on its maximum-pressure campaign against the Islamic republic with an executive order to enforce all U.N. sanctions on Iran because Tehran is not complying with the nuclear deal — a move that most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal.

Because Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement, few U.N. member states believe the U.S. has the legal standing to restore the sanctions. Even so, diplomatic efforts in Europe have failed to preserve the deal. Iran has steadily broken restrictions on the amount of uranium it can enrich in order to pressure countries to do more.

U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak have pummeled Iran's economy. In March, Tehran requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, marking the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that Iran has sought such assistance.

Iran has recorded more than 429,000 infections of the virus, including more than 24,000 deaths as it resists nationwide lockdowns that could further imperil the economy.

Rouhani's speech reflects how tensions have skyrocketed between Tehran and Washington following the U.S. strike in January that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq. Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike on Iraqi bases housing American troops. The powerful commander was close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wept openly at his funeral.

Rouhani mentioned the commander briefly in his speech, referring to him as an "assassinated hero."

Gulf Arab states and Israel have long wanted the United States to push back Tehran's drive to spread influence through Shiite proxies across the region that Soleimani had commanded. They see Iran as a destabilizing force that has exploited failed uprisings, military interventions and chaos in Arab states like Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have cemented ties with Israel in part due to shared concerns over Iran, their shared rival. Saudi Arabia, which blames Iran for a stunning missile and drone attack last year on its main oil refinery, is also quietly cementing ties with Israel.

Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries.

The U.S.-focused activity was just a "sliver" of the accounts' overall activity and gained almost no following, Facebook said. Their primary focus was Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

In the U.S, the accounts posted material both in support of and against presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Facebook did not link the network directly to the Chinese government. It said the people behind the network tried to conceal their identity and location via virtual private networks and other methods.

Concerns about foreign efforts to interfere in the election were underscored by a warning Tuesday from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency that foreign actors and cybercriminals were likely to try to spread disinformation regarding the results of the election, including by creating fake websites or social media content aimed at discrediting the process. The agencies noted that even if a foreign actor managed to tamper with an election-related website, the underlying data would remain uncompromised.

U.S. intelligence officials warned last month about ongoing or potential efforts by China, Russia and Iran to interfere in November's election. In an August public assessment, the country's chief counterintelligence official, William Evanina, said officials had determined that Beijing regards Trump as unpredictable and wants to see him lose to Biden.

The statement said that China had been expanding its influence operations ahead of the election to "shape the policy environment in the United States" and had been weighing the pros and cons of taking more aggressive action.

Notably, though, the intelligence assessment was more specific in its characterizations of Russian interference, saying that Moscow was using a range of measures to denigrate Biden and that Kremlin-linked actors were propping up Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television.